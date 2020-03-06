N Forest 0 – 3 Millwall

Millwall left its mark on the hopes of the play-offs of the Nottingham Forest Championship and increased their own chances of reaching the top six, as a first triplet by Matt Smith earned them a 3-0 victory at the City Ground.

The imposing forward launched the Lions when he led the Murray Wallace crossing beyond the goalkeeper of the Brice Samba Forest (20), before inadvertently doubling the lead when the slightest touch touched Jayson Molumby's shot on the line (26 ).

Smith concluded the victory, and a triple of 13 minutes, four minutes later, when he led Shane Ferguson's corner to his house (30), and although Joao Carvalho had two penalty appeals rejected, the hosts offered little in response.

The surprising complete victory raises Gary Rowett's men to seventh place on the table, just two points from Preston's sixth place, while Forest remains in fourth place, with the distance between them and the top two now at eight points .

Whats Next?

Both parties are next in action on Saturday, March 14. Nottingham Forest travels to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday, while Millwall receives Derby in The Den. Both games start at 3pm.