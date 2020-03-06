Movie review & # 39; Spenser Confidential & # 39 ;: a failure of Wahlberg and Netflix

What would a Boston movie be generated by a computer algorithm? A crime movie, no doubt, with a plot loosely linked to Southie. Mark Wahlberg is definitely in it. Add a few winks to the Red Sox and a cast whose accents range from acceptable to terrible, and you'll get a movie.

That seems to be the thought behind "Spenser Confidential," the new Wahlberg movie on Netflix today. Based on the detective novel series by the late author Robert B. Parker, who also provided the source material for the 1980 series "Spenser: For Hire,quot; and several television films, "Spenser Confidential,quot; is a soft and predictable procedure intended to be quickly forgotten and lost in the cavernous depths of the Netflix streaming library.

The plot:

"Spenser Confidential,quot; begins with former Boston policeman Spenser (Wahlberg) completing a five-year prison season in Walpole for hitting a corrupt police captain. Once he leaves, he plans to stay briefly with his old friend Henry (Alan Arkin, "Argo,quot;) before leaving Boston forever. That's the plan, anyway, before the corrupt captain and one of Spenser's detective friends at the academy appear dead. With the help of Henry and his roommate, the aspiring MMA fighter Hawk (Winston Duke, "Black Panther,quot;), Spenser enters an expanding criminal underworld.

The good:

The role of Spenser, a blue-necked man with a heart of gold outraged by injustice, is at the center of Wahlberg's comfort zone. The actor offers a perfectly capable performance, although anyone who has seen a Wahlberg movie in the last decade will be familiar. Berg, who has now directed Wahlberg five times in films like "Patriots Day,quot; and "Lone Survivor," knows how to choreograph basic action scenes, which makes it a pleasant, though superficial, spectacle.

Locals can also enjoy watching their neighbors on the screen, with Boston, Malden, Raynham, Revere and Weston making appearances. (Others may be turned off by the images of the Boston skyline's relentless tracking that appear to reappear every five minutes.)

Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke in "Spenser Confidential,quot;. —Daniel McFadden / Netflix

The bad:

Calling the plot of the movie "paint by numbers,quot; harms children's art kits. Essentially, Wahlberg wanders for 110 minutes to be beaten, adding each subsequent puncher to his list of people who are "stuck in it." What exactly they are involved in is unclear, despite the expository dialogue provided by an exBoston Globe journalist (played by Marc Maron) that involves dirty police, corrupt politicians, greedy real estate developers, white supremacists, Dominican gangs and a partridge in a pear tree.

Like Hawk, Duke has little to work with, initially it works as a combination of features: an MMA fighter who can't hit and loves the superfoods of the new era, designed to irritate Spenser's old school sensibility before quickly becoming In a valuable ally. Like Spenser's old friend, Cissy, Iliza Shlesinger's role is also subscribed. While the comedian gets some good phrases, she is mostly caught playing a troop of her ex-girlfriend Southie, even screaming "Go Sox!" during the climax of a cringeworthy sex scene.

Maybe only locals realize, but many of Boston's specific touches of the movie feel grouped in a boardroom. In one scene, Spenser enters an Irish bar full of policemen watching a Sox game on television where fans sing "Sweet Caroline." Add the soundtrack to the film, which features "Sweet Emotion,quot; by Aerosmith and "Foreplay / Long Time,quot; by Boston, and has completely completed its Boston Movie Bingo card.

Winston Duke, Alan Arkin and Mark Wahlberg in "Spenser Confidential,quot;. —Daniel McFadden / Netflix

Food to go:

Near the end of the movie, Spenser describes another bad boy related to the big case as a "kickback of the Irish mafia,quot; of "when the Irish mafia existed outside all those shitty movies." Unfortunately for Wahlberg, Berg and everyone else involved, most of those "s ***** movies,quot; are above "Spenser Confidential."

Should you see "Spenser Confidential,quot;?:

Only if you are a finalist in the Boston movie. Otherwise, just watch "The Town,quot; again and save two hours.