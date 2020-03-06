Mitchell Marner of Maple Leafs scores outstanding reel goal vs. Sharks

It may have only been Mitchell Marner's 16th goal of the year, but my God, it was a beauty.

%MINIFYHTML3fe7b33027c93011712f859ec521872e11% %MINIFYHTML3fe7b33027c93011712f859ec521872e12%

In the central stanza of the Toronto Maple Leafs' trip to the Shark Tank, Marner received the Auston Matthews record and then showed the skill that everyone associates with the fourth-year professional.

He took the disc, touched it and then passed it down his legs before finishing with a setback as he fell.

Yes, through his legs.

Unreal.

The highlights of the reel have been abundant this season in the NHL, such as Connor McDavid's demon speed targets for the Edmonton Oilers and Matthew Tkachuk's leg scores for the Calgary Flames, but Marner may be the first on the list . It certainly didn't hurt that it crashed into the net, but it was also being surrounded by sharks when it beat goalkeeper Martin Jones.

Marner is on track to reach 20 net markers this year, which would be one above the lowest number of his career, which he placed in his rookie season. Starting it up would be a great advantage for a Toronto team that is still fighting for a place in the playoffs. The goal broke a seven-game drought for the 22-year-old and it's only his sixth goal since the calendar became 2020.