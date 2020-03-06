Minnesota climate: weekend warming is expected to peak in the 60s – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – This weekend, Minnesotans may be opening their windows for the first time in months, as the forecast for temperatures in the Twin Cities will rise above 60 degrees.

The meteorologist Riley O & # 39; Connor says that the warming will begin on Friday, when a cool and stormy morning will be followed by sunlight and the afternoon highs at 40 degrees. Then, Saturday seems to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-50s.

%MINIFYHTMLf91a75cdb247776dd44c67c4541a5b8811% %MINIFYHTMLf91a75cdb247776dd44c67c4541a5b8812%

Sunday brings the true heat, and the afternoon highs are expected to exceed 60 degrees. To put this in perspective, the highest average in the Twin Cities at this time of year is in the upper 30s.

The mild climate of March is a stark contrast to last year, when the Arctic air made wind mornings below zero and maximum temperatures in a single digit.

Looking to next week, the mild weather seems to remain. Mid-week highs could reach 50 degrees and arrive with a chance of rain.