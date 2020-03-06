Mike Vrabel clarifies his phone call with Tom Brady

%MINIFYHTMLc78e30c24b2970c3c7592f396450a44111% %MINIFYHTMLc78e30c24b2970c3c7592f396450a44112%

Remember when Julian Edelman said Tom Brady was "coming back,quot; while attending the UNC-Syracuse basketball game recently?

They also chatted with the Titans head coach Mike Vrabel that same night.

The Patriots quarterback was seen talking to him on FaceTime, fueling speculation around his free agency decision.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman FaceTimed with the Titans head coach and former Patriot Mike Vrabel in a Syracuse game 😆 (via nickpappy8 / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/7gF8fpFILm – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2020

Could it be that Brady will leave New England and join the Titans? According to Vrabel, who won three Super Bowl rings with Brady when he was a Patriots supporter, people shouldn't read too much in his call.

They were just old friends and former teammates, chatting.

"Well, it wouldn't be different from a conversation you would have with two of your girlfriends over the weekend," he said with a smile as he appeared on the "Good Morning Football,quot; of the NFL network on Friday. “My relationship with Tom Brady goes back to the 2001 training camp in Rhode Island, in Parente’s. We were going to practice and many of us went to Parente's bar after practice and many of those friendships were made there. Those friendships will not stop or continue to grow and develop now that I am a head coach and he is a quarterback with an expiring contract. "

"Those will continue long after we have finished playing … with his family and my family … There is a special bond that develops in the locker room that will not stop."

On the other hand, Vrabel is currently dealing with Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who also has an expiring contract. There may be an imminent interest in adding Brady to his list.