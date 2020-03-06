Michelle Obama receives a Twerking gift from a dancer at the Christina Aguilera show in Las Vegas

WENN / Johnny Louis

The former first lady enjoys a night at the residency program & # 39; The Xperience & # 39; from the star of & # 39; Beautiful & # 39; after speaking at the Ultimate Software Connections Conference.

Up News Info –

Michelle Obama enjoyed a girls' night in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 4, while hitting Cristina AguileraShow at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood.

The former First Lady of the United States was in Sin City after speaking at the Ultimate Software Connections Conference, and relaxed after the event by spending the night at the beautiful star's "The Xperience" residency program.

In the images obtained by TMZ, the author of "Becoming" is seen dancing in her seat, before one of Christina's shirtless dancers highlights her during a presentation of "Lady Marmalade".

The interpreter goes to Michelle's seat and starts twerking in front of her, while she imitates slapping her ass before the boy advances and the star continues dancing.

The post added that Michelle and her friends were escorted out of place for security after the show.