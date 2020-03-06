Michael Joyce says that Maria Sharapova could have doubled the Grand Slam count

Maria Sharapova could have won at least 10 Grand Slam titles if she had not suffered a shoulder injury that took away "one of her biggest weapons," believes Michael Joyce.

Sharapova retired last week at age 32, revealing that his body had become a "distraction,quot; after being worried about injury problems for much of his career.

The former world number one was out for nine months after a first operation in 2008 and coach Joyce had to work on remodeling the powerful Russian service to prolong his career.

Sharapova won the French Open twice after his return to take his biggest tour to five and complete a Grand Slam of his career, but could not increase that figure after a 2014 win at Roland Garros.

Joyce, who trained the world icon from 2004 to 2011, says it was a great achievement to return from surgery at the beginning of her career and she is sure there would have been greater glory if she had not been so unfortunate with the injuries.

He told Stats Perform: "What many people don't realize is that returning from that shoulder surgery was a victory in itself."

"We tried to do our best not to have surgery, but it got to the point where nothing we did helped.

"When the doctors came in, I was there with her and the doctor arrived after about 30 minutes and said:" Listen, I really couldn't do much, I had a tear in the rotator cuff, because of the way it he built his shoulder I could have hardened him, but maybe he can't serve again.

"He said he just cleaned it, but he told me that I am the coach and that I have to find out when he comes back if there is something he is doing mechanically or whatever."

"We had about a year changing her service movement and trying different things, she went through a period in which she committed a double fault, so people wondered what we were doing and why she couldn't get the service."

"He had great service, but at that time his shoulder was not strong enough to make his normal long move. He returned to the top 10 basically without one of his biggest weapons."

"The rest of his career I think he managed, he could still serve in a big way, but personally I don't think it was something like that before he had the injury. I think that if he hadn't hurt his shoulder he could probably have won twice – digit grand slams.

"For her, going back and winning the French Open a couple of times, because clay was her worst surface when she was younger, it was because service is not so important in clay."

"For someone to transform their game in a way to win more grand slams on their worst surface is incredible, it shows their resistance and determination."