Meghan Markle makes surprise visits in London in the middle of the royal outing

With his official departure from the high-ranking royal duties approaching on March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to England this week for a handful of remaining royal commitments. Thursday, Archie harrisonThe famous mom and dad made their first joint appearance in London since they announced their intentions to step back, arriving together at the annual Endeavor Fund Awards.

While events have been scheduled to attend in the coming days, including the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7 and the Commonwealth Annual Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, Markle had made some additional visits .

As confirmed in the couple's Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex, who is a real sponsor of the National Theater, quietly visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London. There, dressed in a white blouse and skirt, the former actress witnessed her virtual reality work through a hologram that had been used in an exhibition at the National Theater and is currently presented in the Tate Modern art gallery of London.