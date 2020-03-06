Meghan Markle makes surprise visits in London in the middle of the royal outing

Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images
If you are in London, stay tuned for Meghan markle Y Prince Harry.
With his official departure from the high-ranking royal duties approaching on March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to England this week for a handful of remaining royal commitments. Thursday, Archie harrisonThe famous mom and dad made their first joint appearance in London since they announced their intentions to step back, arriving together at the annual Endeavor Fund Awards.
While events have been scheduled to attend in the coming days, including the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7 and the Commonwealth Annual Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, Markle had made some additional visits .
As confirmed in the couple's Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex, who is a real sponsor of the National Theater, quietly visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London. There, dressed in a white blouse and skirt, the former actress witnessed her virtual reality work through a hologram that had been used in an exhibition at the National Theater and is currently presented in the Tate Modern art gallery of London.
Unannounced visits continued on Friday when Markle was seen arriving at Robert Clack School, although details have not yet been shared.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry had switched gears to cars.
"This morning, the Duke of Sussex ran to Silverstone, home of the Great Prize of Great Britain to open The Silverstone Experience, a completely new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British car racing." Instagram account described. "He joined the six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton MBE, The Duke of Sussex and Lewis toured @thesilverstoneexperience, where they saw the various components of the museum, met with volunteers and chatted with the next generation of engineers and racing drivers. "
While it is not known if any of the couples have more visits without prior notice, we know that they will recognize International Women's Day in some way on Sunday before their final event in their current actual functions: commemorate Commonwealth Day by attending a service at Westminster Abbey along with other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William Y Kate Middleton.
Needless to say, the world will be watching closely.
