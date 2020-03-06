Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to be in a photo film scene where they are under a rain storm

As a scene from a movie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to London in an epic way. The power couple arrived at the 2020 Endeavor Fund Awards during a storm.

The images of the event showed Harry and Meghan in matching blue suits under a large umbrella, and the rain was falling.

Baby Archie's parents seemed happy and in love as they held hands and hugged each other all night. Meghan and Harry are in London to perform their final duties as members of the royal family.

Fans are happy to see the couple and criticize those who made racist comments towards Meghan and pushed her to leave England.

One person said: "This beautiful lady welded through horrible insults even to her baby," saying that chimpanzees are being released to go home, "that's not bullshit! I will never understand, even the Queen didn't move her lips! "

Another commentator shared: "Beautiful dress! 💖🥰 It's really pretty! They are both an example to the world for their unconditional love and support between them. The true fair story. When we will notice another baby along the way, it will be wonderful when it happens God bless you xx ".

A fourth sponsor stated: “As I was saying, Catherine and William are a very nice young couple, but through the regulated protocol, the couple has become bored and bored. It's a shame. I wish they could find a way to shake things up in the monarchy. Maybe when they are kind and queen. I will be very, very old by then 🙂 have a great day or night wherever you are in the world. "

A fifth comment said: “True, they tried to make it a villain. That may have worked for some poor soul, but Meghan was effective, admired, successful, happy and loves and is loved. Sad and a damn shame. It will go down in history as a racist time. More shame for the United Kingdom. There are sensible and charming people who can see beyond hate.

This social media user explained: “That is his opinion to which he is entitled. However, it is too easy to grab the race card. Why so much fuss when there was a mixed race queen in the UK? She gave birth to 16 children. "

