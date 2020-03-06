Megan Thee Stallion says that Carl Crawford was & # 39; super nice & # 39; when he first signed with 1501 Records

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The raptor of & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; He also denies that his move to Roc Nation had nothing to do with the drama, ensuring that Jay-Z, the founder of the company, & # 39; is not worried about them.

Megan Thee Stallion He is currently in the middle of a legal battle with his 1501 Records label, as he said they tried to block his music release. When detailing the matter, the Hot Girl Summer was sincere in a recent interview while stopping at The Breakfast Club, although it made a disclaimer that "many things I cannot say because it is legal. I have to handle it in court." "

"When I just signed, it was Carl and T Farris," he explained. "They were all super friendly, of course. But for some reason, my mother and I were super attracted to T Farris. He was very kind, really supportive. I recorded in the studio every day with them. I had shows, I was just going to come upstairs. T Farris would be there, Carl would appear from time to time. I'm pretty sure he would help with the radio. "

"When things really started to take off, it would be me, my mother and T Farris," he continued. "When we were on the road, that was the team. When things started to get even better, they signed me with 300. So I really didn't see anyone in 1501 that much."

During the interview, Meg also denied that his transfer to Roc Nation had nothing to do with the drama. "Jay Z I don't care about them, "Meg said." You say names just trying to get attention to the situation … I feel like people want to intimidate me. You don't have to huddle me. I did nothing to you. "

"I was at a point where I was already frustrated," she says. "When I discovered that I couldn't release music, I thought I could say something now, you won't let me release music."

When Charlamagne Tha God asked him what the reason for the alleged boycott was, Megan revealed that he did not even know why 1501 did not allow him to release music despite being one of the most popular hip-hop stars today. "I really don't know. What is the thought process?" she shared