Megan Thee Stallion releases the album & # 39; Suga & # 39; in the midst of seal problems

Megan Thee Stallion came face to face with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, this week, and after a judge rejected the seal's request to prevent her from publishing music, she released the new Suga album on Friday morning.

On Thursday, Megan got on Instagram to celebrate the judge's decision and scolded both 1501 Ent. CEO Carl Crawford and J. Prince for trying to intimidate her.

"THE FACTS ARE FACTS AND THE FACTS ARE PUBLIC‼ ️ I am very happy that 1501 and Carl Crawford have rejected the request to dissolve the Court order and try to prevent my music from being published. I will continue with the release of,quot; SUGA " on Friday, March 6, "he wrote in the publication.

"To be clear, I will defend myself and I will not allow two men to intimidate me, I AM NOT PROPERTY. You are all choosing to highlight the issue of musical divisions … talk about everything else. This has nothing to do with anyone else, including JAY-Z, stop diverting and try to make this an advertising trick, I want my rights, "he continued.

You can stream Suga below.