Megan Thee Stallion releases the album & # 39; Suga & # 39; in the midst of seal problems

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

Megan Thee Stallion came face to face with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, this week, and after a judge rejected the seal's request to prevent her from publishing music, she released the new Suga album on Friday morning.

