Megan Thee Stallion launches a new project: it allows your record company to know that it will not be treated "like a slave,quot;

Megan Thee Stallion won a victory in court and since then launched her project entitled Suga. He also released a music video for his latest single B ****.

The PE. He fell overnight and was on Twitter and on the music charts all day. The rapper celebrated her small victory against her 1501 record label trying to prevent her from releasing new music.

Megan turned to social media to explain to fans that when he signed his record deal, he didn't understand part of the language used in the contract. I was only 20 years old and I was excited to be signed.

This led 1501 to legally be able to take a large part of their earnings from appearances and performances and make them pay their share for the things they need to be an artist.

She sued her label and was granted a temporary ruling that allowed her to leave Suga.

Megan recently visited Hot 97 where she went into more details about her situation.

‘If you know me, you know I don't like coming and going, I don't like much confrontation. You really have to press me to bother me, or even to address something. So I feel it was time to say something. I want to say that my problem is not with money, I just want what is fair. I want the appropriate agreement. I don't want to be treated like an object, I don't want to be treated like a slave. I want to be treated as a human being and … What is right is right and what is fair is fair. "

He has also made sure to warn fans or anyone looking to enter the business to make sure they fully understand what they are signing up for.

Ad

Megan's next plan is to work on her official debut album.



Post views:

0 0