Megan Thee Stallion: "I don't want to be treated like a slave,quot;

Megan Thee Stallion addressed Hot 97 on Thursday, where she spoke in detail about her very public fight with 1501 Certified Entertainment chief Carl Crawford and J. Prince.

"If you know me, you know I don't like coming and going, I don't like much confrontation," he said. "You really have to press me to bother me, or even to address something. So I feel that, you know, it was time to say something."

Meg argues that the problems with her label began after she requested to renegotiate her contract. Both Crawford and Prince claim that she is lying and that she lied in court to secure her temporary restraining order.

"I want to say that my problem is not with money, I just want what is fair," he shared with radio broadcasters. "I want the right agreement. I don't want to be treated like an object, I don't want to be treated like a slave. I want to be treated like a human being and … What is right is correct and what is fair it's fair."