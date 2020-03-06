Meeko – News, sports, weather, traffic and the best of LA / OC

%MINIFYHTML317e2b0381d8a591ea44d251b013ab6511% %MINIFYHTML317e2b0381d8a591ea44d251b013ab6512%

More want to get rid of summer timeA survey at the end of 2019 found that only 28 percent of Americans want to keep changing watches. Suzanne Marques report. 12 minutes ago

Dead girl found in the bathroom of Pasadena ParkThe boy's body was found by the maintenance staff Thursday night. Sandra Mitchell informs. 1 hour before

Relatives of LA test positive for coronavirusDennis Angel says his symptoms are similar to those of the flu. 2 hours ago

The Los Angeles marathon will continue as planned, the risk of exposure to the coronavirus is & # 39; low & # 39;County health officials and organizers of the Los Angeles Marathon race said Thursday that Sunday's race will continue as planned, although they said precautions have been taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports. 3 hours ago

Moreno Valley woman pleads guilty to 17 counts of animal cruelty after 100 cats found in the homeA 45-year-old woman, Moreno Valley, pleaded guilty Thursday to 17 counts of animal cruelty for keeping dozens of cats in her home in inhuman conditions. Katie Johnston reports. 3 hours ago

The California Attorney General warns against rising coronavirus pricesThe panic purchase of items as a hand sanitizer has led to a vertiginous increase in prices. Sandra Mitchell informs. 3 hours ago

3 UCLA students undergoing coronavirus testsUCLA says they isolate themselves off campus. Tina Patel informs. 3 hours ago

Investigation continues at 5 Freeway Chase, shooting involving officers near SylmarHighway 5 reopened this morning after being closed in both directions for hours, but a connecting road is still closed. Jake Reiner informs. 3 hours ago

Pets2Love: MeekoTo adopt Meeko, call (562) 803-3301 and request ID # 20-15437. 3 hours ago

Thieves caught in video stealing guitars, other private study instrumentsLeo Miguez says he opens his Huntington Beach practice studio to friends and acquaintances who want to practice and record. Sandra Mitchell informs. 3 hours ago

Pride Library opens at San Pedro High SchoolThe new library has more than 100 books with LGBTQ themes. Sandra Mitchell informs. 3 hours ago

The man wanted to attack a teenage girl on Oak Park TrailThe man was seen leaving in a white van without license plates. Sandra Mitchell informs. 3 hours ago

Doctors seek to calm concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus, urging people to stay home if they are sickHealth officials said the key to stop the spread of coronavirus is to limit the exposure of people infected with the disease, including self-quarantine if they are sick. 10 hours ago

Parents demand answers after the arrest of the Riverside school counselor for child pornographyThe parents of La Sierra Academy in Riverside are looking for answers after their children's school counselor was arrested on Wednesday accused of owning and sharing child pornography and installing a camera in the children's bathroom. 11 hours ago

Driver of alleged stolen vehicle shot by agents, passenger in custodyThe search for an alleged stolen vehicle ended Thursday night after the driver stopped at Newhall Pass, but not before trying to escape custody and run into the approaching traffic when he was hit by a car. 11 hours ago

Man stabbed by a woman he met in the dating application at the Glendale HotelPolice are looking for the woman who allegedly stabbed a man he met through a dating application at a Glendale hotel on Thursday. 11 hours ago

Monterey Park holds a public meeting to alleviate fears of coronavirusThe city of Monterey Park and its fire department held a public meeting Thursday night in hopes of calming residents' fears about the coronavirus outbreak. 11 hours ago

The wild chase of the alleged stolen vehicle ends with 2 in Newhall Pass custodyThe search for an alleged stolen vehicle ended Thursday night after the driver stopped at Newhall Pass, but not before trying to escape custody and encounter the approaching traffic. 11 hours ago

DURING the persecution of the alleged stolen vehicle, shots against the deputiesLos Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were searching for a stolen vehicle on Thursday night. 12 hours ago

The California Secretary of State requests that mail-in ballots be sent automatically to all voters in Los Angeles CountyLos Angeles County Registrar-Registrar / County Secretary Dean Logan said the idea would have to undergo a cost analysis before being implemented. 12 hours ago

Warren leaves the presidential race after disappointing the final Super TuesdaySenator Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday after she was unable to win any primary contest and placed third in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, although she did not immediately support another candidate. 12 hours ago

People who make a difference: SoCal Mom continues his daughter's legacy and helps others fight cystic fibrosisClaire wanted her foundation to ease the financial burdens of families with children living with cystic fibrosis. 13 hours ago

KCAL 9 celebrates 30 yearsKCAL 9 reviews the last 30 years of bringing local news to primetime. 13 hours ago