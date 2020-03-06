Mayor Bloomberg will fund efforts against Trump in key US states | USA news

%MINIFYHTML5ac88250e937b365d9b8a16668d896ab11% %MINIFYHTML5ac88250e937b365d9b8a16668d896ab12%

Michael Bloomberg is out of the Democratic presidential race of the United States, but he has not finished trying to defeat President Donald Trump. The billionaire businessman is financing an anti-Trump operation in six battlefield states in an effort to oust the Republican president in November.

Bloomberg plunges into his great fortune to pay for field offices in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, campaign assistants said Thursday. It will be carried out through some type of independent expenditure committee that cannot be coordinated with any campaign, although attendees are still discovering the legal details and what will be the name and budget of the organization.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML5ac88250e937b365d9b8a16668d896ab13% %MINIFYHTML5ac88250e937b365d9b8a16668d896ab14%

Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City, left the race on Wednesday after a lousy performance in the 14 states of Super Tuesday. He immediately backed Joe Biden.

%MINIFYHTML5ac88250e937b365d9b8a16668d896ab15% %MINIFYHTML5ac88250e937b365d9b8a16668d896ab16%

"We're not done with you, Donald," he tweeted Thursday along with an anti-Trump video that said "#GoJoe,quot; at the end.

It is not clear when the new Bloomberg operation will be launched and how it will change if Biden is not the party's candidate. Vermont Senator's aides, Bernie Sanders, who is fighting Biden for the nomination, have said they don't want Bloomberg's money, and Bloomberg has said he won't spend to help him.

Bloomberg has an estimated value of $ 61 billion and has already spent more than $ 500 million on its own campaign. The director of Bloomberg LP, 78, the data and financial media company, has been one of the biggest donors of Democratic campaigns, as well as causes such as gun control and climate change in recent years.

Its pro-nominated operation will focus on driving Democrats across the board and a digital company that it founded last year that offers a data-driven approach to ad creation and placement, called Hawkfish, will continue to operate.

Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the six states that Bloomberg and his team believe will be critical in determining who wins the White House in November. Trump won all six in the 2016 election.

Although only one of those states, North Carolina, voted Super Tuesday, the Bloomberg campaign had already built an extensive organization in the other five in anticipation of staying in the race for longer.