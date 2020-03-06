Mavericks Blow Out Grizzles 121-96 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Luka Doncic added 21 points when the Dallas Mavericks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-96 on Friday night at the American Airlines Center.

It was the fifth consecutive game of Porzingis with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

%MINIFYHTML1f44901f5984eb7974cc23007e4a741e11% %MINIFYHTML1f44901f5984eb7974cc23007e4a741e12%

The Mavericks quickly relied on a 12-point half-point lead, dominated the third quarter 34-16 and improved to 14 games above .500 for the first time this season.

Seventh in the Western Conference, they remain half game behind Oklahoma City.

Josh Jackson led the Grizzlies, eighth in the West, with 16 points from the bank. Dillon Brooks added 15, two after the first quarter, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points since Memphis could not move above .500 for the first time since February 20.

The Grizzlies came out of the first consecutive 39-point victories in NBA history.

With Dallas leading 33-28 after a quarter, Memphis scored the first nine points of the second period to take a 37-33 lead.

But with the Grizzlies ahead 39-37 with 8:26 left in the middle, the Mavericks had a 19-2 run to get ahead with 4:16 for the period.

Porzingis closed the race with nine consecutive points in two triples and three free throws after receiving a foul behind the goal.

The Mavericks played without two starters, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) and forward Dorian Finney-Smith (injured right hip).

Then, starting guard Seth Curry was lost with an injured left ankle after scoring 15 points in the first half, shooting 7 of 9 from the floor.

TIP-INS

The road team won in this series for the first time in six games. . Finney-Smith was the last Dallas player to appear in all games this season, including 60 starts. He played in all games for the Mavericks in two of his previous three seasons. … Courtney Lee made her sixth start this season for Dallas, replacing Finney-Smith, and had 13 points in her season.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

The Grizzlies host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday after having gone 6-3 in the back of the season this season.

The Mavericks will finish a three-game home on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).