Match report – Wakefield 26-27 Hull

See the highlights of Hull FC's victory at the golden point over Wakefield in the Super League.

Marc Sneyd kicked a drop drop in the golden point overtime to end the losing streak of three Hull FC games with a 27-26 success in the Wakefield Trinity in Super League on Friday.

%MINIFYHTMLca971019d03b5277dc01dea932ae9e7815% %MINIFYHTMLca971019d03b5277dc01dea932ae9e7816%

Blacks and whites wasted an 18-point lead in their last game against Catalans Dragons and came desperately to repeat that against an energetic Trinidad.

The visitors led 20-6 at halftime after a dominant first half, but failed to take advantage of their advantage, and Wakefield end Tom Johnstone produced acrobatic finals to score two attempts in the last 11 minutes to tie the scores.

Matty Ashurst on the Wakefield charge

Max Jowitt hit an upright position with an attempt at conversion and was wide with the other when the game ended 26-26 after 80 minutes.

Sneyd was the hero of the first Super League game to reach the golden point, when he won by his side in Wigan Warriors last February and once again won the winning score.

The result was hard for Wakefield, who scored five attempts against four, but finally paid the price for a careless first half.

Trinity had made the perfect start to the game, taking advantage of the blow of the end of Hull Mahe Fonua 30 meters from his own line to open the scoring.

Mahe Fonua opened the scoring for Hull FC

Johnstone returned the ball from Jacob Miller's high kick to center Ryan Atkins, who kicked forward and won the race to land in his 100th game for the club. Jowitt added the conversion to put the 6-0, but since then Hull dominated the rest of the first half.

Fonua made up for his previous fumble by crashing for an equalization attempt before sliding through a kick for fullback Jamie Shaul to land.

Sneyd converted both of them to give his team a 12-6 lead, and a break from his own half by Shaul created the position for the end Kieran Buchanan to go through Hull's third attempt in 22 minutes.

Sneyd was off target with the intent of conversion, but was on goal with two penalties in the last six minutes of half to give his team a mattress of 14 points at halftime.

Wakefield's end, Tom Johnstone, dives in the corner to try

A rare mistake by Shaul on his own 20-meter line gave Trinity an ideal attack position in the early second half and second rower Jay Pitts took full advantage of forcing his team's second attempt.

Jowitt's second goal reduced Hull's lead to 20-12, and the gap narrowed to just two points six minutes later when Atkins cut a superb line to receive a clean pass from full-back Alex Walker, making his home debut, to mark his second try.

Blacks and whites wobbled at that stage, but Britain's second rower, Josh Jones, calmed his nerves with a determined run on the Wakefield line before unloading for substitute Albert Kelly to score.

Sneyd's fifth goal restored his team's eight-point lead, but the end Johnstone kept Wakefield alive in the absence of 11 minutes when he took the Atkins pass and produced an acrobatic dive to score his fourth attempt.

And the flying Johnstone produced a replay four minutes later to tie the scores, only for the home team to refuse for Sneyd's start in overtime.