Match report – St Helens 10-12 Huddersfield





Jake Wardle got the crucial attempt for Huddersfield against St Helens

Jake Wardle's attempt in the second half helped Huddersfield Giants bother the Super League champions St Helens with a 12-10 victory at Totally Wicked Stadium.

The center of the Giants, Wardle, scored the only attempt with 16 minutes remaining, and Aidan Sezer stepped forward to add a difficult conversion that led visitors to a winning position.

Even St Helens, a team famous for its ability to win death wins, could not find a way to overcome a desperate defense, a feat that made even more impressive since Huddersfield suffered injuries in the first half to Lee Gaskell and Ukuma Ta & # 39; ai.

Luke Thompson is coming for the first attempt of St Helens

Hit for the first time this season by Wigan Warriors a week ago, Huddersfield lost his St. Helens rival Gaskell after only three minutes.

But it was Simon Woolford's side who scored the first points of the game when Sezer kicked the corner and Adam O & # 39; Brien was available to land in the seventh minute. The former Canberra Raiders player, Sezer, also added the conversion.

The saints soon leveled off when Luke Thompson, who proved himself unstoppable from close range, took a perfectly timed pass from Theo Fages, and Tommy Makinson added the conversion.

Morgan Knowles got the second attempt for St Helens

The reigning champions took the lead in the 22nd minute, as Morgan Knowles was the fastest to react to a kick from Jonny Lomax to the Giants' in-goal, although Makinson could not convert.

Huddersfield's hopes suffered a new blow when they lost another player due to an injury, and Ta & # 39; ai had to be helped when there were four minutes left in the first half.

The home team dominated the first stages of the second half and rejected several clear chances to score, but the Giants defense stood firm and silenced the local fans with 16 minutes remaining.

Wardle broke down and won the race to the test line to level the scores, and Sezer then stepped forward to achieve the conversion, leading the Giants to a two-point lead.

In the final stages, St. Helens tried everything they knew to find a way through the Huddersfield rearguard, but was continually frustrated by some outstanding defense.