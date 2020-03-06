Massachusetts health officials announce third case of coronavirus in state

Massachusetts public health officials announced Thursday afternoon that a second person has tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to three.

The woman, who is in her 60s and lives in Middlesex County, had recently traveled to Europe, including northern Italy.

"It was symptomatic, did not require hospitalization and is recovering at home," officials from the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.

A woman in her 20s from Norfolk County, who had traveled to Italy with the Saint Raphael Academy in Rhode Island, also tested positive and was recovering at home, officials said Monday.

A student at UMass Boston, a man in his 20s, was the first confirmed case of the virus in the state. It was said that he was recovering in early February.

Read the full statement from the state Department of Public Health about the last positive test:

The result of the State Public Health Laboratory is considered presumably positive and the samples will now be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA. UU. For your confirmation. This case brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts to three, one confirmed and two suspected positive, since the outbreak began in the United States in January. The risk to the public of COVID-19 remains low in Massachusetts.

"We appreciate the cooperation of this patient," said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. "While the risk to Massachusetts remains low, residents must ensure that they and their families are well informed about COVID-19 and pay attention to the updated CDC international travel health alert."

Since January, Massachusetts has evaluated 25 residents, including the first confirmed case and the first allegedly positive case.

In the future, the Department of Public Health will update confirmed and presumptive positive cases on a daily basis at mass.gov/2019coronavirus.

Until yesterday, 719 people have undergone quarantine in Massachusetts due to COVID-19. Of these, 470 people have completed monitoring and are no longer in quarantine, while 249 are currently in quarantine. This information is updated on the DPH website every Wednesday.

In addition, the Tennessee Department of Health notified DPH that its first allegedly positive COVID-19 case was a man traveling on a nonstop and round-trip flight between Boston Logan Airport and Nashville International Airport, and He had no symptoms during the trip. DPH is working with Tennessee health officials and the Boston Public Health Commission to identify their close contacts.

The CDC has updated its Travel Health Alert for all residents of the United States, instructing travelers returning from countries with a Level 3 alert (currently China, South Korea, Iran and Italy) to stay home and Check your health for 14 days after returning to US. This guide also instructs travelers from countries with a Level 2 alert (currently Japan) to monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States. The guide advises against any non-essential trip to Tier 3 countries.

Coronaviruses are respiratory viruses and are usually transmitted through the respiratory secretions (cough drops and sneezes) of an infected person to another person. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath and, in severe cases, pneumonia (fluid in the lungs). Information is still limited on how this new coronavirus spreads. More information about COVID-19 is available at mass.gov/2019coronavirus.

According to the CDC, to date, 99 US cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Worldwide, more than 93,000 cases have been confirmed. There have been a total of 10 deaths in the United States.

Although the risk of the new coronavirus for Massachusetts residents remains low, and the risk of influenza is high, people are recommended to take many of the same steps to help prevent colds and flu, which include:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes and face.

Clean frequently touched things (such as door knobs and countertops) with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover the cough and sneeze with a tissue or the inside of your elbow.

Stay home when you feel sick.

Stay informed.

Get a flu shot.

Physicians who have patients who believe they may have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should contact DPH through the EPI line 24/7 (617-983-6800).

The State Laboratory has an adequate supply of CDC test kits for testing. The anticipated change in the state laboratory test results is 24 hours, depending on the volume of tests.

Local health boards continue to monitor people who undergo a voluntary quarantine.

People who have recently traveled from an area with widespread or continuous community spread of COVID-19 and who have symptoms of the disease (fever, cough, shortness of breath) should contact their health care provider and call before going to a hospital. Healthcare center .

For more information on COVID-19, visit mass.gov/2019coronavirus.