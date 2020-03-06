Marcus Smart receives a surprise birthday party from Dunkin & # 39;

Marcus Smart received a gift that many Bostonians would like.

%MINIFYHTML64428863543d2c5c0af6db96b0ea99ef11% %MINIFYHTML64428863543d2c5c0af6db96b0ea99ef12%

Dunkin organized a surprise birthday party for the Celtics guard on Friday.

Smart, who turned 26 on Friday, was surprised with a birthday cake and donuts from Dunkin's mascot and Celtics mascot Lucky the Leprechaun, who also began signing Smart "Happy Birthday,quot;.

"It was very surprising to me," Smart told reporters in the team's shooting on Friday. “And then, of course, my teammates saw it, and we had a couple that came, so it was good. It was good."

Dunkin got creative with the donuts they gave Smart. According to John Karalis of MassLive, the donuts had photos of Smart in them.

In fact, they put the picture of Marcus Smart on the donuts pic.twitter.com/e0nzIM3z6u – John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 6, 2020

Smart, who has a partnership with Dunkin & # 39;He also told reporters that he is not a great coffee drinker. However, he noted that Dunkin & # 39; could change that.

"I drink coffee from time to time," Smart said. “I like your iced coffee. They will probably be the first to reach me to start drinking coffee. "