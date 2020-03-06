March Madness: Kentucky's rise, Duke's decline illustrate the challenge for bracketing the selection committee

If you think March is usually a crazy month, take a look at what February has done to the official screening of the NCAA selection committee tournament.

Now an annual tradition, the committee reveals the 16 main seeds in the NCAA Tournament approximately one month before Sunday's selection. On this occasion, the decision to do so showed how out of place this particular season of college basketball has been, and will almost certainly continue until the champion is crowned.

In past seasons, eventual official support has had a similarity reasonably close to the committee's hypothesis. The revelation of the support became a thing in 2017; Since then, the committee has placed 22 of 48 teams on the same seed line in the revelation they would occupy when the group became official. Only nine teams fell from the first four lines to lower the seeds and were replaced. The committee is getting a little worse on this, or the challenge is more difficult, because last year it included five failures, most, especially Louisville and Nevada, both fell from number 4 to line 7.

Based on the unusual rotation with the No. 1 ranking and the abundance of unclassified teams that rank in the top 25, the 2019-20 season was a much bigger challenge in that regard. And the last 23 days of basketball have produced what we expected.

If Ryan Fagan's projection of Sporting News were the final support, the 2020 revelation would have three teams missing from their original projections. There have been many teams whose February did not support the initial acclaim or dismissal:

West Virginia

February committee preview: No 2

Current support of Ryan Fagan Sporting News: No 7

Current support of Mike DeCourcy & # 39; s Fox Sports: No 8

Overview: The Mountaineers had an 18-4 record on the morning of February 8, when the NCAA Bracket Preview was broadcast on CBS. This was considered by some, including Sporting News, as the most curious of the committee's decisions.

Within hours, they took the court at Lloyd Noble in Oklahoma and made someone look smart. (Not the committee).

Losing in Oklahoma, a solid team that is likely to hit the field, was almost the highlight of the last month of West Virginia. The climbers have won only once in the last seven games and are now 19-10. In fact, two of them were against the projected No. 1 seeds of Kansas and Baylor, but two were also against teams whose hopes of the NCAA Tournament had already ended (TCU) or were revived by beating the Mountaineers (Texas).

What's left: in the state of Iowa, Baylor

Forecast: The climbers will end up in an 8/9 game. The good news: if they win, at least they won't have to play KU or Baylor.

Kentucky

February committee preview: Unclassified

Current support of Ryan Fagan Sporting News: Number 3

Current support of Mike DeCourcy & # 39; s Fox Sports: No 2

Overview: Kentucky was 17-5 on the morning of the group's advance, with a loss to the humble Evansville who looked much worse when he was not countered by subsequent victories over LSU, Auburn and Florida. (It still looks a little bad, and continues to stir Kentucky coach John Calipari. The Wildcats have lost only once since January 18, have won six away games and are 24-5. They secured the title of the season SEC regular during the weekend.)

What's left: Tennessee in Florida

Forecast: It will be difficult to push Kentucky below line 3, and a continuous increase could push them to second place.

Duke

February committee preview: No 2

Current support of Ryan Fagan Sporting News: Number 3

Current support of Mike DeCourcy & # 39; s Fox Sports: Number 3

Overview: Predictive metrics continue to love Blue Devils, either KenPom (No. 5), ESPN BPI (No. 2) or NCAA NET ratings (No. 6), which are a predictive / outcome hybrid metric. But they have lost three games since the preview, including two against teams that are in the limit (state of North Carolina) or out of luck (Wake Forest) in terms of winning a general NCAA bid. And they needed two miracles to avoid defeat in North Carolina in the first of their rivalry games. Devils are 24-6 while competing in the poorest ACC in memory.

What's left: North Carolina

Forecast: An ACC tournament title could lead them back to the initial conversation No. 2. It is a good fortune that many of those competing against them for places on lines 2 and 3 (Creighton, Villanova, Seton Hall or Michigan State, Penn State and Maryland) are at the same conference and may harm the cases of others.

Brown

February committee preview: No. 4

Current support of Ryan Fagan Sporting News: number 5

Current support of Mike DeCourcy & # 39; s Fox Sports: number 5

Overview: Auburn was 20-2 before the revelation of February 8 and has only gone 4-3 since then, with losses to two teams that will not reach the tournament without automatic offers (Georgia, Missouri).

What's left: Texas A,amp;M, in Tennessee.

Forecast: It is possible, given those numbers, for the committee to judge the Tigers harder and hide them on line 6 even if they manage to win both. It seems that a No. 5 would be your roof without a SEC Tournament title, which you are certainly able to achieve.

Creighton

February committee preview: Unclassified

Current support of Ryan Fagan Sporting News: Number 3

Current support of Mike DeCourcy & # 39; s Fox Sports: Number 3

Overview: The dynamic offense of the Bluejays led them to a remarkable February that included victories at Seton Hall and Marquette. They won five in a row before their increase ended with a surprising defeat on Sunday against St. John & # 39; s, but an attack that now ranks number 6 in tight efficiency and produced 83 points per game on that stretch led them to prominent positions. in most support projections. .

What's left: Georgetown, Seton Hall.

Forecast: Closing with consecutive home games, including one against the best team in the conference, is an enviable position for the Jays. Ascending to second place seems not to be out of the question, although it would certainly require a Big East Tournament title (or much loss among other candidates).