March Madness 2020: the last 10 games of the season have no significant weight in the tournament selection

We are reaching the end of the college basketball season, and the weekend that will end these four months of delight will be even more magnificent than usual.

The Pac-12 championship is at stake, with UCLA (12-5) and Oregon (11-5) both with the opportunity to win or share the title. The ACC championship is a three-way show that involves Florida State and Louisville (15-4) ahead of Duke and Louisville (14-5), but everyone is looking for at least one participation. The Big Ten could end in a four-way tie, with Maryland, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Illinois, all with six losses in the league.

What a wonderful weekend it will be. Although it will be decisive, it will not be more important than any of the 17 that preceded it. All college basketball games have the same in relation to the selection for the NCAA Tournament, and this is how it should be.

And yet, many in the public are still convinced that the final 10 games of the season are more weighted by the committee. Many of those who know that this practice has been abolished still believe that the final games of the regular season should be considered more important than, for example, the November results. It's like believing that you have to wait half an hour after a meal to go swimming, or that driven races are the safest measure of a baseball player's value on the plate.

We've been through this, people.

What was once known as the factor of the "last 10 games,quot; and which was finally reconfigured to the "last 12 games,quot; has been eradicated from this Earth as the records of Milli Vanilli. Because it was equally false. When the late Mike Slive served in 2008-09 as president of the NCAA men's basketball committee, which selects and sets the field for the NCAA Tournament, he led the movement to eliminate those numbers from the official teams' CVs, known like "team sheets,quot;. "

Although this has disappeared from the process for more than a decade, it is common to hear fans discuss the value of a particular team in these terms, either weighing the performance of a team at the end of the season or striving to discard the results of the early season -game league.

However, the selection committee has made it clear that it weighs the results prior to the conference as strongly as those that occur later in the year.

The reason for this is simple: finishing well has no statistical significance. Of course, one could watch Final Four last year and see that they played .900 in their stretch games, but Virginia, Texas Tech, Auburn and Michigan State won 82.6 percent of their games overall. They were good all season; only Auburn's final race was an improvement over his previous game.

Of the teams that reached Sweet 16 last year, three (Tennessee, Michigan and Virginia Tech) had only 6-4 in their last 10 games. Kentucky, Duke and Purdue reached the Elite Eight despite compiling only 7-3 records in the stretch, all well below their year-round performance.

And these numbers are valid if you go back to the history of the tournament too.

Look back 10 years to 2009, the last year this factor was in use. Three of the four Final Four teams were 9-3 and the eventual North Carolina champion had 10-2 in the final leg. Sweet 16 teams Arizona and Xavier were only 7-5.

Two decades ago, when this factor was firmly part of the doctrine of the tournament, three teams advanced to Sweet 16 after finishing 5-5 (State of Missouri, Iowa and Florida) and Purdue succeeded after closing 4-6.

The committee stated when it was eliminating the "last 10,quot; factor that there were multiple reasons for the move:

The last 10 games of one team could be enormously difficult, while another could be a relative breeze. The schedules are unbalanced now. Especially at the higher level, few conferences play double-shift schedules, and even those mostly do not play first halves and second definitive halves. This may have the effect of exacerbating the imbalance in late season schedules. Logic.

It is logical to think that, as in all sports, games that occur within the limits of a particular season should count equally. An NFL team does not receive special privileges because it went 4-0 in December. Why should I do it?

After observing the results for years and compiling the data to demonstrate how the final stretch had no correlation with the success of the tournament, I began writing for Sporting News in the mid-2000s that the committee needed to eliminate the "last 10 games,quot; as a factor

I do not say that I have done it, only that I am delighted that it has happened.