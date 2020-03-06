Mandy Moore talks about being considered a pop princess like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera: she argues that she never had her "success,quot;

Mandy Moore may be more famous for her performance than her music today, but in the 90s, at the peak of her musical career, she was considered a pop star on the same level as other pop princesses like Jessica Simpson. , Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera!

However, looking back, Mandy insists that he never experienced the same level of success as the stars mentioned above.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, she said "I was always third or fourth in line, in terms of being mentioned in the girl group: Britney (Spears) and Christina (Aguilera) and Jessica Simpson."

The interview with the well-known magazine was published the same day that Moore's new album entitled Landings was released.

As far as she is concerned, not being compared to Britney and Christina was, in fact, a blessing in disguise.

‘I think because I never found the degree of success that these women obtained, that allowed me the freedom to continue making the music I wanted to do, but also as an actress. I was able to find some success in that arena because it was not a single-name pop star that people looked at on the screen and simply said: "Oh, I know everything about your life." It was a little more mystery, & # 39; She explained.

Moore also talked about being in the spotlight at a very young age, saying he looks back in his teens "with greater affection,quot; now that he is older.

While he says that there was not much creative control in regards to his music or even fashion at that time, he has now learned to embrace that part of his life and career as well.

The celebrity pointed out that there are many people who really enjoy the music she used to play at that time and she respects that, even if it's not her "cup of tea,quot;, personally!



