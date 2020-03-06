Manchester United loan Kieran O & # 39; Hara banned for biting opponent | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6df6108052a20f3e114634b01f2ae71b11% %MINIFYHTML6df6108052a20f3e114634b01f2ae71b12%





Kieran O & # 39; Hara has been convicted of violating FA Rule E3

Burton's goalkeeper, Kieran O & # 39; Hara, lent by Manchester United, was suspended for six games for biting an opponent.

O & # 39; Hara was found guilty of a charge that arose from an incident involving Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough during the 1-1 draw on Saturday at Burton.

The head of the Brewers, Nigel Clough, said later that his goalkeeper was "adamant in denying,quot; the accusations of a bite and confirmed that the club would be challenging the FA charge.

But a statement from the FA on Friday said: "An independent Regulatory Commission has suspended Kieran O & # 39; Hara for six games with immediate effect and fined him with £ 2,500 for a violation of Rule E3 of the FA.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Burton Albion and Peterborough United

"The Burton Albion FC goalkeeper denied that his behavior during the 44th minute of an EFL League One match against Peterborough United FC on Saturday, February 29, 2020 amounted to violent and / or inappropriate behavior, but the charge was proven later.

"The written motives of the independent Regulatory Commission will be published in due course."

Burton has said they will not comment further on the incident.

O & # 39; Hara, who has not yet made an appearance on the first team for United, has kept nine clean sheets in 33 league games for Burton this season.