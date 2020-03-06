Manchester United defense stands out before the Premier League clash with Manchester City | Soccer news







One thing may have gone unnoticed in recent weeks … Manchester United's defensive record. They have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine games in all competitions, their best race in two years.

This has allowed United to embark on an unbeaten nine-game run, which represents their longest run without losing for 12 months. The only goals conceded in this period were David de Gea's mistake at Goodison Park last weekend and Emmanuel Dennis' pitch on Sergio Romero for the Brugge Club in the Europa League last month.

But United can consider himself fortunate that the opposition is not running out of opportunities. They have faced 109 shots (29 on target) in their last eight games, but have only conceded twice. Actually, they have faced more shots per game in recent weeks than before in the season.

Currently, they only concede once every 55 shots faced, compared to a goal conceded around every 10 shots in their first 36 games. United has been unharmed in recent visits to Etihad in the Carabao Cup and at the Stamford Bridge in the league, despite facing 30 shots in these two games.

This season, the Premier League average for shots faced by conceded goal is 9.2, with a United average of 9.9. As expected, Liverpool has the best record, only once with every 13.4 shots faced. Chelsea qualified as inferior with a goal sent every 6.3 shots faced.

In general, United is also on par with the objectives set against it: its xGA is 29.6 and 30 have been granted. But a surprising statistic is that Paris Saint-Germain has kept more clean sheets in the top five major leagues in Europe in All competitions this period.

The total of 19 United clean chips is two more than Liverpool and four more than Manchester City. Twelve of its 19 bleached have come in cup competitions and 11 of them have come since the holiday period.

Since Christmas, only Manchester City has faced fewer shots on target, with only Liverpool granting less and keeping more clean sheets.

Upon entering the holiday calendar, United had the least amount of clean sheets in the division and only Sheffield United made more mistakes that led to goals. De Gea's mistake last week was his first mistake that led him to a goal since December 22 at Watford.

The association of Maguire and Lindelof flourishes

The association of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof has also flourished, but Maguire missed the FA Cup victory over Derby with an ankle injury and may not be fit for Sunday.

In the last two months, United has kept eight clean sheets in the 12 games they both started, coinciding with the return of Nemanja Matic to protect his defensive line. This compares with only two clean sheets kept in the 19 games when Maguire and Lindelof started together in the first five months of the season.

Another positive aspect for United is its ability to change the system, with either a back four or a back three. Some of his best results this season have been with three central defenders, including two wins at Stamford Bridge, a Carabao Cup victory at the Etihad and a local league draw against Liverpool.

On Sunday, United will seek to record its third victory against City this season, after its victory in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup semifinal 1-0 in the Etihad in January and its 2-1 league victory in the Etihad Last December.

Overall, United's results against the best teams have improved dramatically compared to last season. Only Liverpool have taken more points than they did this term in head-to-head games among the top six today.

No team has conceded fewer goals (five) in these matches or kept more clean sheets (four). Far from United's lonely victory in 10 games against the first six of last season, conceding 18 goals in the process.

However, United's tough defensive line will be put to the test when they face top Premier League top scorers and their fiercest rivals in Manchester's 182nd derby in Super sunday.