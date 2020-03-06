Man in unknown condition after stabbing at the Glendale Hotel – Up News Info Los Angeles

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – A man is in an unknown condition after being stabbed in a Glendale hotel on Thursday night.

Police said the stabbing occurred at Extended Stay America at 1377 W Glenoaks Blvd around 7:24 p.m. when a male victim was attacked by a suspicious woman. The victim told police she met the woman in a dating application.

The victim left the hotel after being stabbed and drove to service station 76 in Sonora and Glenoaks, where he was transported to the hospital, according to police.

The suspect has only been described as a woman at this time. Police said he fled in a sedan.

This is a developing story. Check again for updates.