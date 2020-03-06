Madness Patch Predictions March 3.5: Projecting Field 68 for the NCAA 2020 Tournament

Welcome to Edition 3.1 of the projections of the NCAA Sporting News Tournament, known in these parts as the Field of 68.
This weekend is the final save of the regular season for some leagues and the heart of conference tournaments for others. It is the moment when EVERY GAME seems SUPER IMPORTANT, and the teams that handle those emotions better will probably be happier with the results.
Today brings only a partial update, with seeds and statistics only. Comments for each seed line will return with our Monday screening, and we will give you seed updates / statistics every day next week as Selection Sunday approaches.
MORE: Complete March Madness Calendar for 2020
For conferences that have finished the regular season game, the automatic bid (in brackets) goes to seed number 1 in the conference tournament (or the highest remaining seed). For everyone else, the offer goes to the team with the least amount of losses in the conference. In case of a tie in column L, the offer is awarded to the team with the best NET qualification.
Projected No. 1 seeds
Kansas (Big 12), Gonzaga (WCC), Baylor, Dayton (A-10)
Kansas (26-3): NET / Pom / Sag: 1/1/1. vs. P1: 11-3. vs. P2: 8-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0
Gonzaga (29-2): NET / Pom / Sag: 2/2/2. vs. P1: 6-2. vs. P2: 3-0. vs. T3 / 4: 20-0
Baylor (26-3): NET / Pom / Sag: 5/3/4. vs. P1: 11-1. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0
Dayton (28-2): NET / Pom / Sag: 3/4/8. vs. P1: 5-2. vs. P2: 7-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-0
Projected No. 2 seeds
State of San Diego (MWC), State of Florida, Seton Hall (Big East), State of Michigan (Big Ten)
San Diego State (28-1): NET / Pom / Sag: 4/4/7. vs. P1: 4-0. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-1
State of Florida (25-5): NET / Pom / Sag: 11/17/5. vs. P1: 6-3. vs. P2: 8-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0
Seton Hall (21-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 14/16/10. vs. P1: 10-6. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0
State of Michigan (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 7/7/3. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0
Projected No. 3 seeds
Maryland, Louisville (ACC), Duke, Creighton
Maryland (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 18/13/20. vs. P1: 6-7. vs. P2: 7-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0
Louisville (24-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 9/8/15. vs. P1: 4-5. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-0
Duke (24-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 6/6/12. vs. P1: 5-3. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-1
Creighton (22-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 12/18/18. vs. P1: 8-7. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0
Projected No. 4 seeds
Kentucky, Villanova, Oregon (Pac-12), State of Ohio
Kentucky (24-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 21/30/11. vs. P1: 7-3. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1
Villanova (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 17/19/8. vs. P1: 8-6. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0
Oregon (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 16/20/21. vs. P1: 7-5. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0
Ohio State (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 8/15/6. vs. P1: 6-8. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0
Projected No. 5 seeds
Butler, BYU, Penn State, Wisconsin
Butler (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 17/26/26. vs. P1: 9-6. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0
BYU (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 09/10/16. vs. P1: 4-4. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-0
Penn State (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 30/23/23. vs. P1: 7-7. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0
Wisconsin (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 26/25/13. vs. P1: 8-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1
Projected No. 6 seeds
Auburn, Iowa, Colorado, Michigan
Auburn (24-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 35/41/45. vs. P1: 4-3. vs. P2: 9-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1
Iowa (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 34/24/27. vs. P1: 9-7. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-2
Colorado (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 23/28/57. vs. P1: 7-4. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-2
Michigan (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 11/24/15. vs. P1: 6-10. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0
Projected No. 7 seeds
West Virginia, Arizona, Illinois, Virginia
West Virginia (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 12/20/38. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0
Arizona (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 10/15/33. vs. P1: 3-7. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1
Illinois (19-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 37/31/25. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1
Virginia (22-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 47/45/22. vs. P1: 5-3. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1
Projected No. 8 seeds
Santa Maria, Houston, Indiana, Marquette
Santa Maria (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 29/35/39. vs. P1: 3-4. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-2
Houston (22-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 20/14/19. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 8-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0
Indiana (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 52/36/29. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 4-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0
Marquette (18-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 25/29/37. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0
Projected No. 9 seeds
Oklahoma, LSU, Providence, USC
Oklahoma (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 46/37/34. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0
LSU (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 33/40/44. vs. P1: 4-8. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-1
Providence (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 40/47/28. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 5-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-4
USC (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 41/52/53. vs. P1: 4-7. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1
Projected No. 10 seeds
Texas Tech, Xavier, Florida, Rutgers
Texas Tech (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 22/21/36. vs. P1: 3-9. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0
Xavier (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 42/44/31. vs. P1: 3-10. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0
Florida (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 28/32/24. vs. P1: 3-8. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0
Rutgers (18-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 31/27/35. vs. P1: 4-9. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1
Projected No. 11 seeds
Stanford, Arizona State, Texas, Northern Iowa (MVC), ETSU (South)
Stanford (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 27/34/62. vs. P1: 4-5. vs. P2: 3-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-1
* State of Arizona (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 53/62/69. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0
* Texas (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 56/50/30. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 2-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0
Projected No. 12 seeds
UCLA, Purdue, Stephen F. Austin (Southland), Tulsa (AAC), Liberty (Atlantic Sun)
* UCLA (18-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 76/79/60. vs. P1: 6-6. vs. P2: 3-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-2
* Purdue (16-14): NET / Pom / Sag: 32/22/18. vs. P1: 4-11. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-1
No. 13 seeds: Yale (Ivy), North Texas (C-USA), Akron (MAC), Vermont (East America)
No. 14 seeds: Belmont (Ohio Valley), Wright State (Horizon), UC Irvine (Big West), Colgate (Patriot)
No. 15 seeds: New Mexico State (WAC), North Dakota State (Summit), Hofstra (Colonial), Radford (Great South)
No. 16 seeds: East Washington (Big Sky), Little Rock (Sun Belt), * Robert Morris (Northeast), * Siena (MAAC), * Prairie View A,amp;M (SWAC), * North Carolina Central (MEAC)
* First four teams
Rookies: Eastern Washington, Purdue, Texas, Tulsa
Abandoned: Mississippi State, Montana, Rhode Island, Wichita State
Bubble boys
First four out:
Cincinnati (19-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 49/43/32. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 8-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-4
Wichita State (22-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 48/42/43. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 7-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-0
State of Utah (22-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 38/39/42. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-2
State of North Carolina (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 59/55/58. vs. P1: 4-5. vs. P2: 4-5. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-2
Next four:
Richmond (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 44/48/61. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 19-1
Mississippi State (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 51/51/51. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-2
Rhode Island (20-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 57/67/74. vs. P1: 1-5. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-1
Tennessee (17-13): NET / Pom / Sag: 55/57/41. vs. P1: 3-9. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-1
Next four following:
Arkansas (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 43/46/48. vs. P1: 3-5. vs. P2: 4-6. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0
Memphis (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 60/60/46. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-3
South Carolina (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 63/63/56. vs. P1: 3-8. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-2
Notre Dame (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 58/61/52. vs. P1: 2-7. vs. P2: 2-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-1