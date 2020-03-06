Madness Patch Predictions March 3.5: Projecting Field 68 for the NCAA 2020 Tournament

Welcome to Edition 3.1 of the projections of the NCAA Sporting News Tournament, known in these parts as the Field of 68.

This weekend is the final save of the regular season for some leagues and the heart of conference tournaments for others. It is the moment when EVERY GAME seems SUPER IMPORTANT, and the teams that handle those emotions better will probably be happier with the results.

Today brings only a partial update, with seeds and statistics only. Comments for each seed line will return with our Monday screening, and we will give you seed updates / statistics every day next week as Selection Sunday approaches.

For conferences that have finished the regular season game, the automatic bid (in brackets) goes to seed number 1 in the conference tournament (or the highest remaining seed). For everyone else, the offer goes to the team with the least amount of losses in the conference. In case of a tie in column L, the offer is awarded to the team with the best NET qualification.

Projected No. 1 seeds

Kansas (Big 12), Gonzaga (WCC), Baylor, Dayton (A-10)

Kansas (26-3): NET / Pom / Sag: 1/1/1. vs. P1: 11-3. vs. P2: 8-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Gonzaga (29-2): NET / Pom / Sag: 2/2/2. vs. P1: 6-2. vs. P2: 3-0. vs. T3 / 4: 20-0

Baylor (26-3): NET / Pom / Sag: 5/3/4. vs. P1: 11-1. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Dayton (28-2): NET / Pom / Sag: 3/4/8. vs. P1: 5-2. vs. P2: 7-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-0

Projected No. 2 seeds

State of San Diego (MWC), State of Florida, Seton Hall (Big East), State of Michigan (Big Ten)

San Diego State (28-1): NET / Pom / Sag: 4/4/7. vs. P1: 4-0. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-1

State of Florida (25-5): NET / Pom / Sag: 11/17/5. vs. P1: 6-3. vs. P2: 8-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

Seton Hall (21-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 14/16/10. vs. P1: 10-6. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

State of Michigan (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 7/7/3. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Projected No. 3 seeds

Maryland, Louisville (ACC), Duke, Creighton

Maryland (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 18/13/20. vs. P1: 6-7. vs. P2: 7-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Louisville (24-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 9/8/15. vs. P1: 4-5. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-0

Duke (24-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 6/6/12. vs. P1: 5-3. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-1

Creighton (22-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 12/18/18. vs. P1: 8-7. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Projected No. 4 seeds

Kentucky, Villanova, Oregon (Pac-12), State of Ohio

Kentucky (24-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 21/30/11. vs. P1: 7-3. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Villanova (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 17/19/8. vs. P1: 8-6. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Oregon (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 16/20/21. vs. P1: 7-5. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Ohio State (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 8/15/6. vs. P1: 6-8. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Projected No. 5 seeds

Butler, BYU, Penn State, Wisconsin

Butler (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 17/26/26. vs. P1: 9-6. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

BYU (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 09/10/16. vs. P1: 4-4. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-0

Penn State (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 30/23/23. vs. P1: 7-7. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Wisconsin (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 26/25/13. vs. P1: 8-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1

Projected No. 6 seeds

Auburn, Iowa, Colorado, Michigan

Auburn (24-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 35/41/45. vs. P1: 4-3. vs. P2: 9-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Iowa (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 34/24/27. vs. P1: 9-7. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-2

Colorado (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 23/28/57. vs. P1: 7-4. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-2

Michigan (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 11/24/15. vs. P1: 6-10. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Projected No. 7 seeds

West Virginia, Arizona, Illinois, Virginia

West Virginia (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 12/20/38. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Arizona (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 10/15/33. vs. P1: 3-7. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1

Illinois (19-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 37/31/25. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Virginia (22-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 47/45/22. vs. P1: 5-3. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Projected No. 8 seeds

Santa Maria, Houston, Indiana, Marquette

Santa Maria (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 29/35/39. vs. P1: 3-4. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-2

Houston (22-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 20/14/19. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 8-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

Indiana (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 52/36/29. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 4-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Marquette (18-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 25/29/37. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Projected No. 9 seeds

Oklahoma, LSU, Providence, USC

Oklahoma (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 46/37/34. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

LSU (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 33/40/44. vs. P1: 4-8. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-1

Providence (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 40/47/28. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 5-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-4

USC (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 41/52/53. vs. P1: 4-7. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Projected No. 10 seeds

Texas Tech, Xavier, Florida, Rutgers

Texas Tech (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 22/21/36. vs. P1: 3-9. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

Xavier (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 42/44/31. vs. P1: 3-10. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Florida (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 28/32/24. vs. P1: 3-8. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Rutgers (18-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 31/27/35. vs. P1: 4-9. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Projected No. 11 seeds

Stanford, Arizona State, Texas, Northern Iowa (MVC), ETSU (South)

Stanford (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 27/34/62. vs. P1: 4-5. vs. P2: 3-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-1

* State of Arizona (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 53/62/69. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

* Texas (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 56/50/30. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 2-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

Projected No. 12 seeds

UCLA, Purdue, Stephen F. Austin (Southland), Tulsa (AAC), Liberty (Atlantic Sun)

* UCLA (18-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 76/79/60. vs. P1: 6-6. vs. P2: 3-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-2

* Purdue (16-14): NET / Pom / Sag: 32/22/18. vs. P1: 4-11. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-1

No. 13 seeds: Yale (Ivy), North Texas (C-USA), Akron (MAC), Vermont (East America)

No. 14 seeds: Belmont (Ohio Valley), Wright State (Horizon), UC Irvine (Big West), Colgate (Patriot)

No. 15 seeds: New Mexico State (WAC), North Dakota State (Summit), Hofstra (Colonial), Radford (Great South)

No. 16 seeds: East Washington (Big Sky), Little Rock (Sun Belt), * Robert Morris (Northeast), * Siena (MAAC), * Prairie View A,amp;M (SWAC), * North Carolina Central (MEAC)

* First four teams

Rookies: Eastern Washington, Purdue, Texas, Tulsa

Abandoned: Mississippi State, Montana, Rhode Island, Wichita State

Bubble boys

First four out:

Cincinnati (19-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 49/43/32. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 8-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-4

Wichita State (22-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 48/42/43. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 7-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-0

State of Utah (22-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 38/39/42. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-2

State of North Carolina (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 59/55/58. vs. P1: 4-5. vs. P2: 4-5. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-2

Next four:

Richmond (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 44/48/61. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 19-1

Mississippi State (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 51/51/51. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-2

Rhode Island (20-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 57/67/74. vs. P1: 1-5. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-1

Tennessee (17-13): NET / Pom / Sag: 55/57/41. vs. P1: 3-9. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-1

Next four following:

Arkansas (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 43/46/48. vs. P1: 3-5. vs. P2: 4-6. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

Memphis (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 60/60/46. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-3

South Carolina (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 63/63/56. vs. P1: 3-8. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-2

Notre Dame (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 58/61/52. vs. P1: 2-7. vs. P2: 2-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-1