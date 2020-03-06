Machine gun Kelly responds to the violent reaction to the sensual papaya scene in & # 39; Why are you here? & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf0bee9fc9b3f8f9cd8e6bb0a1d0704ab11% %MINIFYHTMLf0bee9fc9b3f8f9cd8e6bb0a1d0704ab12%

"Well, I will never look at a papaya again in the same way," a fan reacts to the controversial scene in which a female model appears putting some of her fingers on a papaya.

Kelly machine gun He recently released a music video for "Why Are You Here," although it was started by someone who leaked the video. The images of the pop-punk song saw the hip-hop star having fun with an adult, but a particular scene did not sit well with some fans.

The scene mentioned in the action-packed and colorful video features a female model who puts some of her fingers on a papaya that was deliberately censored. The sexual advances apparently offended people as some thought that MGK alluded to a woman who was pleased.

"Well, I will never look at a papaya again in the same way," a fan reacted to the scene. However, some fans jumped in his defense, tweeting: "The people who are offended by the MGK video that shows a woman playing a papaya are the same people who have never masturbated one day in their life."

MGK also applauded the enemies in a video he shared on Twitter on Thursday, March 5. "Well, then I saw that some of you were offended by a certain scene in a music video that I just released," he began. "Let's put a perspective on some things in 2020 that should concern us. Hate crimes? F ** k that. Coronavirus? It's a big problem. Let's solve that. Offensive fruits? I'm going to go ahead and say," Relax . It's a papaya. "

Some fans agreed with the star, admitting that "people are so sensitive these days." Someone else said that "people post worse on IG and Twitter."

Meanwhile, others were more interested in the pink nails of MGK. "He wants the camera to see those nails so badly," said one fan. Another person was eager to get his nails like that, and asked: "Does anyone know what color they have on their nails …? I go to the manicure in the morning and I want that exact color."