Lowell High School in San Francisco closed due to coronavirus exposure – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Lowell High School in San Francisco was closed on Thursday after district officials learned that the father of a Lowell student is being treated for coronavirus, according to an email sent by the school district.

During a press conference at the headquarters of the San Francisco Unified School District, officials confirmed that the father was one of two cases of coronaviruses announced by the San Francisco Department of Public Health on Thursday morning.

The authorities did not know if the father had been in school since contracting the coronavirus.

The school issued an email Thursday afternoon to Lowell High School families regarding possible exposure to the coronavirus through the student in question.

"For precaution and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have decided to close the school and all events and meetings at the moment," the message said. "The school will not be open on Friday and we will share an updated message before Monday."

The message noted that the student was not at school after lunchtime on Thursday and confirmed that the Department of Public Health had evaluated him. It was not confirmed if the student had contracted COVID-19. The student is currently in quarantine, but so far has not presented any symptoms, according to officials.

The school also issued a robocall to all parents with students in Lowell and the San Francisco Unified School District website has created a page with information. School officials will work with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, the Department of Emergency Management and city officials to determine the next step of the school.

"We know that closing the school is harmful and we appreciate your understanding as we continue to collect data," the message concluded, indicating that updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

All other schools and district offices will remain open, authorities said.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health issued an announcement saying that neither they nor the CDC had recommended the closure of any San Francisco school.

The closure in Lowell was not the first closure of the school in the Bay Area due to the coronavirus. In San Mateo County, concerns about the virus led to the closure of a Menlo school in Atherton for the rest of the week starting Wednesday.

On Monday, Healdsburg School, a private K-8 institution in Sonoma County, closed its doors after an adult connected to the school had close contact with a patient diagnosed with the virus.