Love and thunder as a villain

Tessa Thompson, who also offers more details of her character in the new movie, when she met at the premiere event of the third season of & # 39; Westworld & # 39 ;, lets the news of the casting pass.

Christian bale will play the villain in the new movie "Thor", according to Tessa Thompson.

The actress let the news pass to Entertainment Tonight in the "Westworld"Premiere of the third season, revealing that he can't wait to work"The dark knight"star.

"Christian Bale will play our villain, which will be fantastic," he told ET. "I have read the script (but) I can't tell you much."

And she is not the only one excited about "Thor: love and thunder". Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster in the new movie, loves the idea of ​​sharing the screen with her Oscar-winning companion.

"(There have been) many exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and me," Tessa added. "We are going to have fun".

The actress also revealed that she will play King Valkyrie in the new movie.

"She is the king," he said. "If he can't find his queen, he will only be king and queen at the same time."

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2021.