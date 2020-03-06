Los Angeles marathon activities will continue as planned, risk of exposure to "low,quot; coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– County health officials and race organizers for the Los Angeles Marathon said Thursday that Sunday's race will continue as planned, although they said precautions have been taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"All weekend activities of the Los Angeles Marathon are scheduled to take place as planned," statement published on social networks said. "Safety is always our first priority and our operations team has maintained a constant dialogue with local authorities and has monitored developments related to all aspects of marathon safety, including the coronavirus."

These precautions included postponing entry for corridors living in countries where the US Department of State issued a "no trip,quot; notice, including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan,

Italy, South Korea and Iran, although they said it was a "very small number,quot; of participants.

Murphy Reinschreiber, director of operations for the McCourt Foundation, which runs the marathon, said those whose entry had been deferred could participate in next year's race.

“We continue to follow the guidance of local, state and federal authorities, including (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the State Department to implement the plans and protocols necessary for the marathon. Broker safety is paramount and will continue to be our top priority, ”said Reinschreiber.

Although precautions have been taken to limit the possibility of spreading the disease, health officials said the risk of exposure was considered "low,quot; at this time.

Marathon officials said they will work with Unified LA, which coordinates the Los Angeles Department of Emergency Management, fire and police departments and all municipal partners during the marathon.

Authorities said a greater number of hand sanitizer stations will be available at the race show before Sunday's event and at the starting line, along the route and at the final festival on race day. They also encouraged participants to follow public safety measures, such as washing their hands frequently, using hand sanitizers and staying home if they feel sick.

"We are currently not recommending the suspension of any major public events, including the Los Angeles Marathon," said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County. "The public can continue to enjoy all that Los Angeles County has to offer, including this historic event."

The health department also said that people who plan to watch the race should stay home if they are sick and that participants should take minor precautions such as not shaking hands or hugging other athletes.

Marathon officials said they would provide email updates, Twitter, Facebook and the website of the race.

