Look at the Rachel Friends Supercut that you never knew you needed

It defined an era. A trend broke out. He helped catapult a show and star in new heights. We are talking about "the Rachel,quot;. Yes, Jennifer Anistonthe hair in friends. For 10 seasons, that's 236 episodes, viewers obsessed with Rachel Green's hair. It was long, short, choppy, iconic.

To celebrate the locks, as well as for the viewers to know that the only way to see Friends without commercials at this time is to obtain the series in digital format, Blu-ray or DVD, there is a 10-season super cut of "The Rachel,quot; in less than a minute and E! News has your first exclusive look.

friends He made a spectacular debut on Netflix in 2015, when all 10 seasons were available on the streaming platform. The program, which first premiered on NBC in 1994, reached new heights of popularity and became a generational show.