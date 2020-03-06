Look at the Rachel Friends Supercut that you never knew you needed

It defined an era. A trend broke out. He helped catapult a show and star in new heights. We are talking about "the Rachel,quot;. Yes, Jennifer Anistonthe hair in friends. For 10 seasons, that's 236 episodes, viewers obsessed with Rachel Green's hair. It was long, short, choppy, iconic.
To celebrate the locks, as well as for the viewers to know that the only way to see Friends without commercials at this time is to obtain the series in digital format, Blu-ray or DVD, there is a 10-season super cut of "The Rachel,quot; in less than a minute and E! News has your first exclusive look.
friends He made a spectacular debut on Netflix in 2015, when all 10 seasons were available on the streaming platform. The program, which first premiered on NBC in 1994, reached new heights of popularity and became a generational show.
friends Nostalgia reached a high point when Warner Bros. did everything possible to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere with pop ups, LEGO sets, flash mobs and big screen marathons. Warner Bros. also appeared in the headlines when he withdrew the Netflix program to use it as the cornerstone of the HBO Max launch.
"I guess you could call this place where everyone was back together: we met David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be scheduled along with the entire Friends library." Kevin Reilly, the content director, HBO Max and the president, TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement. "I noticed friends when he was in the early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and he delighted to see her catch the viewers generation after generation. Take advantage of an era in which friends and the public met in real time and we believe that this special meeting will capture that spirit, uniting the original and new fans. "
According to Cox, the cast only met previously only twice and never really discussed the legacy and impact of the program.
