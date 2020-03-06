Live match preview – Derby vs Blackburn 03.08.2020

Derby will face Blackburn at the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday, live with the red Sky Sports Football button

Team news

Derby striker Tom Lawrence is a big doubt for Sunday's home game against Blackburn. Lawrence was forced to abandon the FA Cup defeat on Thursday night against Manchester United just before the break with a blow and was replaced by Morgan Whittaker.

Advocate Andre Wisdom expects to return after losing the draw due to illness, while Chief Phillip Cocu will consider his options. Cocu made four changes against United midfielder and teenager Louie Sibley, hoping to reappear after his fourth start as a senior.

Blackburn will be without defenders Derrick Williams and Darragh Lenihan again. Rovers chief Tony Mowbray confirmed that Williams has just returned to light training after missing the last four games due to a calf injury.

The international partner of the Republic of Ireland, Lenihan, sits in the second game of his two-game ban after receiving his tenth yellow card in the recent draw against Swansea. Midfield trio Bradley Dack, Lewis Holtby (both knees) and Corry Evans (fractured skull) remain absent in the long term.

Recent form

The FA Cup defeat during the week against Manchester United means that Derby has now won just one of his last six starts in all competitions. That happened last weekend, in fact, when the Rams beat Sheffield on Wednesday 3-1 in Hillsborough.

Blackburn's play-off momentum has stalled a bit in recent weeks, with three successive draws against Swansea, Stoke and Brentford. However, they have remained undefeated in each of their last five league outings.

The most outstanding















1:58



Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Derby.



















1:55



Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Swansea.



Opta statistics

Derby have not won any of their last five league games against Blackburn (D1 L4), unable to score in each of their last four.

Blackburn seeks to win three consecutive league games against Derby for the first time since February 1992.

Derby County has only lost one of its last 17 home games in all competitions (W10 D6), a 1-0 loss to Millwall in December.

Since losing 1-0 to Derby as manager of West Brom in the final of the 2007 Championship play-offs, Tony Mowbray has lost only one of the nine meetings of the Championship against the Rams (W6 D2 L1).

Chris Martin of Derby has been directly involved in six goals in his last six Championship starts (3 goals, 3 assists), attending three goals in the first half of his 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last time.

Blackburn Rovers has not drawn four consecutive league games since March 2017.

Prutton's prediction

The whole talk will have been the FA Cup tie with Manchester United for the Derby, but they must quickly focus on the affairs of the league in question on Sunday after they were comfortably defeated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. Losing Tom Lawrence to an injury will also have been a concern.

Blackburn has drawn three in the turn, but is still earning points at least and remains at the center of the promotional battle. This will be a tight game, but I think the Rams will get over it.

David Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)