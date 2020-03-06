Listen: Meghan and Harry in London and more from the Daily Pop The Podcast

%MINIFYHTMLc7ed398b497a0a0f0c60b29c1e46390711% %MINIFYHTMLc7ed398b497a0a0f0c60b29c1e46390712%

Katy Perry is pregnant!, Demi Lovato talks about a relapse, Love is Blind Interview – Daily Pop 03/05/20

Singer Katy Perry announces that her pregnancy is the latest music video "Never Worn White." Chrissy Teigen talks about regretting the breast job he got when he was 20 years old. Demi Lovato explains in "Ellen,quot; that after telling her team that she needed to return to rehab and being told she was "selfish," it would eventually lead to her relapse. The stars of "Love is Blind,quot;, Gigi and Damien, stop by and give us an update on their relationship.

Jayden Federline goes out on Instagram, Drake Baby Mama Drama, Jill Biden saves Super Tuesday – Daily Pop 03/04/20

Britney Spear's son, Jayden, talks about his grandfather. Drake calls his Baby Mama "chance,quot; in the last song. Is Drake offline? NeNe's son goes to the strip club for his 21st birthday. Ben Affleck reveals his worst acting role. In addition, The Busch Family Brewed stars Billy Jr. and Hayley Busch stop to talk about their crazy family and if they are ready for stardom.

Sophie Turner Details First Date with Joe Jonas, The Bachelor: Women Say All Addresses Bullying – Daily Pop 03/03/20

The Game of Thrones star and future mother opens up to Elle magazine about her date at the bar with Joe Jonas. She brought all her "rugby boys,quot; in case Joe was a catfish. Rachel Lindsay reads hateful and racist tweets on the show "Women say it all." Do women receive worse comments than men online? Susan Sarandon's daughter, Eva Amurri, will not have her husband separated in the delivery room when she gives birth. The cave of the man of Pete Davidson and much more.

Clare Crawley is the new bachelorette party – Good choice ?, Normani talks about past racial attacks – Daily Pop 03/02/20

The next Bachelorette is named, and it is a surprise. Normani is sincere about his rough experiences at Fifth Harmony. Oprah Winfrey falls. Post Malone clears up about his face tattoos. Meghan Markle possibly attended MET Gala as one of the first on Anna Wintour's guest list. Bad Bunny joins the program to talk about the new album YHLQMDLG, the origin of his name and much more.