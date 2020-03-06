Listen: Katy Perry & # 39; s Pregnant and more from Nightly Pop The Podcast

%MINIFYHTMLfa2ad24f7b1255a19f65cda154cf9cb711% %MINIFYHTMLfa2ad24f7b1255a19f65cda154cf9cb712%

Drake & # 39; s Baby Momma Fluke, Khloe & # 39; s Thirsty Ex and Sophie First Impression – "Nightly Pop,quot; 03/03/20

The rapper "When to Say When,quot; speaks too soon and calls his Baby Momma "chance,quot; in a new song. Tristan Thompson wants another chance with Khloe and commented "cheeky,quot; under his latest Instagram post. What do three fire emojis mean? Sophie Turner told Elle that she hated the Jonas Brothers before she met Joe. On his first date, he feared Joe Jonas was a complete idiot and brought all his friends to make sure it wasn't a catfish.

Kim & # 39; s Tight Fit, Meet Clare Crawley and even Oprah Falls sometimes – Nightly Pop 03/02/2020

The new "Bachelorette,quot; was announced in GMA and Clare Crawley is the oldest of 38 years. The youngest boy in the program will be 30 years old. Will Clare go for a younger or older boy? Oprah & # 39; s falls on stage while talking about the balance during her Vision Tour 2020. "Nightly Pop,quot; has all the tea! Also, how long do you think it took Kim & Kourt to get into his latex adjustments for Fashion Week? Is this fashion worth it?