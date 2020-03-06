Lil Baby's crew allegedly jumped from Migos and stole him & # 39;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

There is a new EXPLOSIVE meat in hip hop, and it seems that it has already led to a violent altercation between two of the biggest hip hop stars. MTO News is listening to a growing chorus of rumors, all saying that Offset of the Migos has meat with the feeling of rap Lil Baby.

And now, according to multiple social media reports, Lil Baby's team "jumped,quot; Offset two nights ago in Atlanta.

The popular Instagram blog on the site reports that Lil Baby's crew ran for Offset with weapons. They reportedly beat Cardi's husband and robbed him, then the thugs allegedly took Offset's clothes and left him alone in his underwear.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here