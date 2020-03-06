Lies, spies and double agents: following the trail of Peter Nygard in the Bahamas

Given Mr. Nygard's supposed influence on the Bahamas, they told us we had to be careful.

We changed hotels every few days so that nobody could track us. A Courtyard Marriott worker insisted that the hotel could not deny that I would stay there if someone asked me by name, so he disguised me as "LaKim LaBarker,quot;, a pseudonym that looked like a bad job.

A source would speak to me alone in a car; As he led us through a wooded area, he said worried: "Don't worry. I won't kill you." People recorded our conversations without telling us. A man with a fake phone number (which hid his real location and number) called my father, looking for me. No one called my dad to look for me.

Mr. Nygard actively tried to close the article. He filed an organized crime lawsuit against Mr. Bacon, accusing him of trying to plant a false story with The New York Times. One of his lawyers described the accusations of "paid lies." Mr. Nygard's spokesman falsely suggested that he had taken $ 55,000 channeled through Mr. Bacon's foundation. (The so-called evidence: in a 2016 public tax return for the foundation's grants, easily printable from the Internet, someone had scribbled "—BARKER $ 55K,quot; along with a grant for Media Matters).

Weeks before we expected to publish, we doubled our interviews, visited our sources to corroborate their stories and verify inconsistencies. We discovered that Mr. Smith and his team had distributed more money than anyone had previously told us; In particular, they had paid two women who had helped find alleged victims.

The reporting was complicated by the fact that Mr. Smith had recently died in a paragliding accident in Italy, and we had to interview him while recovering in an Italian hospital. Sometimes he screamed in pain.

Then a journalist's worst nightmare happened: two accusers told us they had been lying all along. They said they had never met Mr. Nygard. They claimed that they had been paid to lie, not by Mr. Smith, not by Mr. Bacon, but by a former Nygard employee, Richette Ross, one of the two women who had helped find victims for Mr. Smith. He had paid the equivalent of $ 86,000 a year, for his safety and to help with another lawsuit against Mr. Nygard, he said.

Ms. Ross passed a lie detector test denying that she had paid someone to lie, the polygraph examiner told us. In December, his Florida lawyer sent me a letter of cessation and withdrawal, threatening to sue if he continued talking about what they had told us.