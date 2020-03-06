Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks lunchtime is a family affair

Thank God it's Friday and family time!

%MINIFYHTML3751a7be75d9dfefca2eb0ad347b0bdb13% %MINIFYHTML3751a7be75d9dfefca2eb0ad347b0bdb14%

How Liam Hemsworth continue your romance with Gabriella Brooks, the couple was seen enjoying an appointment for lunch with some family guests.

%MINIFYHTML3751a7be75d9dfefca2eb0ad347b0bdb15% %MINIFYHTML3751a7be75d9dfefca2eb0ad347b0bdb16%

In a photo obtained by E! News, the Hollywood actor and his model girlfriend went to Roadhouse Café located in Byron Bay to enjoy a tasty meal.

Liam kept things casual with a white t-shirt and sunglasses, while Gabriella combined with a comfortable white t-shirt with a pair of denim shorts. He completed his look with hoop earrings and a black hair clip.

For those who wonder who the couple was sitting on, we have learned from Liam's parents Craig Y Leonie Hemsworth He also joined on the lunch date. Spoiler alert: it seems that everyone seemed to have a good time and all smiles.

In fact, Liam even sneaked in at some point to take a picture with a pretty young fan. We swear we are not jealous. Okay, maybe a little.