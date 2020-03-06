Leicester's boss, Brendan Rodgers, points to the return & # 39; historical & # 39; to the Champions League | Soccer news





Brendan Rodgers says it would be an "incredible,quot; achievement for Leicester to qualify for the Champions League again

Brendan Rodgers has his sights set on making this a "historic season,quot; for Leicester by taking the Champions League football to King Power Stadium.

The Foxes competed in the elite European football competition for the first time in their history during the 2016-17 campaign, after their incredible success in the Premier League title, and are still on track to qualify again this season despite taking Only 12 points from his last 12 Premier League games.

Looking ahead to this weekend's games, Leicester, third ranked, still has an eight-point cushion over Manchester United in fifth place, which is ready to take the qualification if Manchester City fails to win an appeal against his UEFA ban.

For the first time, Rodgers spoke openly about the football perspective of the Champions League and believes that his team will need to win at least five of their remaining 10 Premier League games in order to finish in the top four.

"We have an opportunity now with 10 games to make it a historic season," said Leicester manager, whose side host Aston Villa lives Monday Night Football.

"If we can qualify for the Champions League only for the second time in the history of the club, you think of the great players and the work that has been done for many years here to do so, it would be amazing."

"But it will still require a lot of hard work, a lot of focus. But our goal was to have European football and we are in an excellent position to do so with only 10 games remaining."

1:40 Rodgers hopes Jamie Vardy will be available to face Aston Villa on Monday Night Football Rodgers hopes Jamie Vardy will be available to face Aston Villa on Monday Night Football

"We are looking to win at least half of them, maybe more. That is our approach. It is something we are willing to accept, we have put ourselves in an excellent position, what has gone before is gone and we are in a brilliant position. ".

"If you evaluate the position we are in, we don't want to finish lower. Naturally, any team that is in this position will want to finish in a Champions League position."

Jamal Lewis scored the only goal of the game when Leicester lost in Norwich last Friday

"We know what we have to do and we will end up as strong as possible. And if that can keep us where we are, that would mean an incredible season for us."

Rodgers is eager to drive again in the Champions League after having driven Celtic twice to the group stages during his time in Glasgow.

He said: "Ultimately, it's the best club competition in European football, so of course you want to be. The challenge for me here was to take a club out of the first six to the first six, that's why I came ".

Jamie Vardy is expected to return to Leicester's team against Villa. The striker, who scored 17 Premier League goals this season, missed the last two games with a calf injury, but Rodgers is optimistic that he will have his talisman in dispute again.

While Vardy's return will be an unquestionable impulse, Leicester can take a blow due to the absence of left-hander Ben Chilwell, as he has a hamstring problem.