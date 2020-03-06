Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr in Cardiff on May 9 live on Sky Sports | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLdea99334df59a7b76e049712d8acf11811% %MINIFYHTMLdea99334df59a7b76e049712d8acf11812%





Lee Selby fights Cardiff on May 9, live at Sky Sports

Lee Selby could organize a massive fight for the lightweight world title with a victory over George Kambosos Jr in his final IBF eliminator in Cardiff on May 9, live at Sky Sports.

The Welshman is trying to become a two-peso world champion while taking Kambosos, an undefeated Australian, for a guaranteed shot in the IBF belt that is held by Teofimo Lopez.

The unified champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is expected to face Lopez, with the WBA, WBO and IBF belts at play, and Selby could organize a possible fight with the winner.

Lee Selby hopes to restore the ambitions of the world title

"It's great to be boxing in Cardiff after six years of boxing all over the United Kingdom and the United States," said Selby. "Now I am one step away from an opportunity for the IBF lightweight world title and my dream of becoming Wales' first two-peso world champion.

"Kambosos Jr is a hungry young fighter that I know will bring everything, but I've had some of my best performances against Australian boxers stopping both Corey McConnell and Joel Brunker in title fights and on May 9 it won't be different,quot; .

Kambosos Jr has risen in the ranking with 18 consecutive wins, including 10 knockouts, and secured a fight with Selby after a points win over former IBF holder Mickey Bey.

Selby is a former IBF champion

"I am excited and I can't wait to fight Lee Selby in this round for the IBF world title on May 9, where the winner will become the mandatory challenger for the winner of Lomachenko vs. Lopez," said Kambosos Jr. " I defeated former world champion Mickey Bey in his backyard at Madison Square Garden in December and I'm ready to beat another former world champion in his backyard in Cardiff, Wales.

"I am excited for a fight of this magnitude and I look forward to withdrawing Lee Selby in his hometown with a dominant and punitive performance in addition to winning all the UK supporters who will support me to win my world title."

"On May 9, George will earn his right to fight for the IBF world title by becoming the mandatory challenger," said Peter Kahn, Manager of Kambosos Jr.

"I have no doubt in my mind that George will defeat Lee Selby. This opportunity has been in development for seven years and George will make the most of what is in front of him."

Selby aims to return to the world title scene

Adam Smith, head of boxing development at Sky Sports, said: "Lee Selby is a short distance from another world title fight and we are excited to return to Wales for this clash he must win against George Kambosos Jr.

"Welsh boxing has given us some memorable nights over the years, with Robbie Regan, Steve Robinson, Nicky Piper, Barry Jones, Enzo Maccarinelli, Nathan Cleverly and, of course, Joe Calzaghe. We have loved covering some fabulous fights. ".

"Selby timely reminded us of his classy skills against Ricky Burns, but his attempt to become a two-peso world champion could end with Kambosos Jr, who arrives in Britain with great ambitions of his own."

"Local fans will really be behind Lee, on his long-awaited return to Cardiff, and will be determined to produce a vintage exhibition against the dangerous Kambosos Jr."

Joe Cordina is on the billboard

The power of Northern Irish lightweight James Tennyson (26-3, 22 KOs) faces the Welshman Gavin Gwynne (12-1, 2 KOs) for the British title in his first competition as a boxing fighter.

Bournemouth cruiserweight talent Chris Billam-Smith (10-1, 9 KOs) defends his Commonwealth title against undefeated man Cardiff Nathan Thorley (14-0, 6 KOs).

Joe Cordina (11-0, 7 KOs) returns home for the first time since 2018 and there is action for Newport bantamweight Sean McGoldrick (9-1, 2 KOs) and Swindon super middleweight Jamie Cox (25-2, 14 KOs) while growing up the super middleweight monster John Docherty (8-0, 6 KOs) continues its march towards a first chance for the title

"I am delighted to return to the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff for the first time in six years," said Eddie Hearn. "We have a great card with a main event that will be a real firecracker between Lee Selby and George Kambosos Jr. The winner will be mandatory for the winner of Lomachenko vs. Lopez.

"Joe Cordina will go one step further by fixing his eyes on a world title over the next 12 months and James Tennyson, Belfast's big hit, faces Gavin Gwynne in a cracked fight."

"& # 39; The Gentleman & # 39; Chris Billam-Smith defends his Commonwealth title against Nathan Thorley of Cardiff and former middleweight champion Jamie Cox returns to action alongside Sean McGoldrick. There is much to add to what it will be a guaranteed sale in Cardiff – see you there! "