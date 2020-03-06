Lawyers say victims do not sue the University of Michigan for sexual misconduct of a soccer doctor – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – There is information in the ongoing investigation of a former doctor from the University of Michigan soccer team.

The lawyers of more than 50 victims now say they will not sue the university.

Victims accuse Robert Anderson of inappropriate sexual behavior during his 35 years at U of M.

Victims also say the university did not listen to their claims.

While the case is not over, lawyers say they will work with the university.

“We believe that the university is willing to work with us and maintain the confidentiality of our clients. And we continue to contact the university and talk to them to achieve these goals, "said Michael Nimmo, the victim's lawyer.

More than 100 people called a university hotline detailing Anderson's abuse.

He later died in 2008.

The university is still asking someone with information to come forward.

