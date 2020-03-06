Lawn Tennis Association celebrates the sport trip on International Women's Day | Tennis news





Billie Jean King (left) and Serena Williams are two legends of women's tennis that have broken down barriers

The LTA celebrates how tennis has always been ahead of the game on International Women's Day.

The Lawn Tennis Association is partnering with Girlguiding to train young female leaders to involve more girls in tennis.

The project will see the Rangers trained to give tennis sessions as part of their drive to inspire more women and girls to get involved in tennis.

Judy Murray, Annabel Croft and the Fed Cup Captain of Great Britain, Anne Keothavong, are just some of the voices behind the history of women's tennis, which has been breaking down barriers since the late 19th century.

