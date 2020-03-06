LaVar Ball is back, and so are his ridiculous claims

Big Baller Brand is back, and apparently, so is LaVar Ball. Two weeks after bringing his failed company back to life with a new website, Ball returned to public attention with an appearance on FS1's "Undisputed,quot; Tuesday.

Despite keeping a low profile after the consequences of Big Baller Brand in early 2019, Ball did not skip a beat on the show and quickly began making his traditional extravagant claims.

It goes without saying that Ball did not take long to begin to be a trend in social networks.

These were his most ridiculous statements during his segment with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe:

The Pelicans will beat the Lakers in the 2020 NBA playoffs

Ball said the Lakers will lose because their eldest son, Lonzo, will be in "revenge,quot; mode against his former team.

.@Lavarbigballer on possible clashes of Lakers vs Pelicans playoffs "The Lakers will lose … Let me tell you why, you have my son in a different way. You've never seen my son in playoff mode and you've never seen him in revenge mode." pic.twitter.com/bCCI42Qk1e – NOT DISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

LiAngelo will lead the NBA in scoring

"Zion can lead this league in scoring regularly until my other son arrives there. When Gelo reaches the NBA, within 3 years, I guarantee he is a scoring champion. I guarantee you." – @Lavarbigballer says his middle child will lead the NBA in scoring pic.twitter.com/urMXPusDej – NOT DISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

Ball says his middle son, LiAngelo, will be the top scorer in the NBA in three years.

The only problem? The 21-year-old has just received a G League contract, according to The Athletic & # 39; s Shams Charania, and has never played in an NBA game.

LiAngelo Ball received an NBA G League contract and is expected to sign soon, according to sources @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Ball has been practicing with the Oklahoma City G League affiliate. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2020

The Knicks are the best for LaMelo

Ball's youngest son, LaMelo, could be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

LaVar says he wants the 18-year-old to be selected by the Knicks, who have the fifth worst record in the league (19-42) and haven't reached the playoffs since 2013.

"The best option for me is New York, the New York Knicks," Ball said. "Because I know Melo. Melo is a great city man, he likes the lights, he would love it."

LaVar also believes that LaMelo benefited from dropping out of high school in October 2017 and embarking on a professional career abroad.

"My children are like phones, I keep improving them more and more! LaMelo took the best path to the NBA. Melo is not doing an academic job and a chemistry test, he is focusing only on basketball."@Lavarbigballer in LaMelo playing abroad pic.twitter.com/8I8zuEBFkj – NOT DISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

LaMelo's physical development is slow due to his mother's genetics.

Ball believes that LaMelo will need a few years to mature physically because his mother is white.