Lauren Jauregui considers hologram tours of late musicians & # 39; invasive and creepy & # 39;

Making it clear that she would never want her music to be looted posthumously, the Fifth Harmony member warns that she will persecute anyone who makes that decision after she has left.

Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui He has criticized the "creepy" tendency to resurrect dead musicians to organize hologram tours.

The "Expectations" singer has made it clear that she would never want her music files looted for profit on a posthumous basis, or that her image be digitally recreated to "act" for fans.

"It is amazing that I live in an era in which I probably have to write in my will that I DO NOT want anyone to publish my unpublished music after death or to earn money going through my hologram … it is so invasive and CREEPY" 23 years of age, wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday March 3.

"I'm so weird about the songs that I really like about the ones I do that I can't imagine that ANYONE has the ability to make that decision for me after I'm gone … I'd be so hurt / angry and I'll find ur ( sic) to ** and will chase you. "

Jauregui did not reveal what had inspired his tirade on Twitter, but his comments came a day later Whitney HoustonThe representatives announced plans to organize their controversial hologram tour in North America, after their recent debut in Europe, which got mixed reviews.