Launch of Woody Allen's planned book scrapped after protest by editor's staff

Through a published statement, Hachette Book Group admits that the decision to cancel the publication in April of a new memory of Dylan Farrow's adoptive father was "difficult."

The launch of Woody AllenThe memoirs of the Hachette Book Group editors were discarded one day after staff members went on strike to protest.

The employees chose to support Ronan Farrow, who criticized the editors for agreeing to publish his father's book separately amid ongoing claims that suggest that the Oscar-winning filmmaker sexually abused the journalist's sister, Dylan farrow – Woody's adopted daughter, and it seems that the protest has led company bosses to rethink their plans for release.

"Hachette Book Group has decided that it will not publish the memoirs of Woody Allen's & # 39; Apropos of Nothing & # 39; originally scheduled for sale in April 2020, and will return all rights to the author," reads a statement .

"The decision to cancel Mr. Allen's book was difficult. At HBG we take our relationships with the authors very seriously, and we don't cancel the books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure the days in our work you can hear different voices and conflicting views. "

"In addition, as a company, we are committed to offering an open, stimulating and supportive working environment for all our staff. In recent days, HBG's leadership had extensive conversations with our staff and others. After listening, we arrived at the conclusion that moving forward with the publication would not be feasible for HBG. "

Ironically, Hachette's bosses were also behind Ronan Farrow's recent release, "Catch and Kill."

Meanwhile, Dylan Farrow has issued a statement thanking the staff who protested on his behalf on Thursday.

She went to social networks on Friday afternoon (March 6) and wrote: "To each and every one of those who, at great professional risk to them, sympathized with my brother, me and all victims of abuse sexual yesterday: the words will never describe the debt of gratitude that I owe you. "

Dylan Farrow responds to the cancellation of the launch of Woody Allen's book.

"For someone who has felt alone in my story for so long, yesterday was a profound reminder of the difference that can be made when people stand up and come together for what is right. Thank you very much."