LASD The search for the alleged stolen vehicle ends in Newhall Pass, 2 in custody – Up News Info Los Angeles

NEWHALL PASS (CBSLA) – The search for an alleged stolen vehicle ended Thursday night after the driver stopped at Newhall Pass, but not before trying to escape custody and run into the approaching traffic.

The 2007 Audi search began in the Palmdale area with leading drivers from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department through Agua Dulce and Santa Clarita before stopping at Newhall Pass after the sparks began to fly from the tire.

%MINIFYHTML7f7b9dc6d8766b9e7cf4a5b983dcfea111% %MINIFYHTML7f7b9dc6d8766b9e7cf4a5b983dcfea112%

The front tires of the vehicle were previously punctured by two sets of nail strips placed by the agents.

The driver of the vehicle jumped out of the vehicle, down a small hill and stumbled upon the approaching traffic, where he was hit by a car before the officers stopped him.

The passenger of the vehicle stayed with the vehicle and delivered without incident.

At some point, the hood of the vehicle flew, covering the windshield, although the suspects continued driving.

It was also reported that the suspects in the vehicle shot at the agents, both those in the air and those who were chasing them.

All lanes of Highway 5 in Newhall Pass at the Highway 210 interchange were closed, as was ramp 210.