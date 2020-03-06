Lakers sign former Heat, Cavs Guard Dion Waiters – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA / AP) – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Dion Waiters for his postseason push.

The Lakers, leaders of the Western Conference, moved on Friday before receiving the Milwaukee Bucks, leaders of the NBA.

%MINIFYHTML3585e42dc803118506e18ddf8e4145d311% %MINIFYHTML3585e42dc803118506e18ddf8e4145d312%

The team posted a photo of Waiters and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka on Twitter, saying: “Paper pen. The waiters of Los Angeles. "

✒️ Paper pen. Waiters to L.A. pic.twitter.com/S3sqxqmi0T – Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 6, 2020

Waiters is an eight-year NBA veteran who had been a free agent since Memphis quit last month, three days after acquiring him from Miami in the three-team exchange that took Andre Iguodala to the Heat.

The waiters played in just three games and served three suspensions this season for the Heat. He lost the Miami road game against the Lakers in November and was subsequently suspended for 10 games after having a drug-related panic attack on the team's plane.

But Waiters is a talented veteran and an excellent 3-point shooter who could contribute to the Lakers as they advance into their first playoff race since 2013. He also played with LeBron James in Cleveland during the 2014-15 season.

The waiters began their career with three seasons in Cleveland, followed by two in Oklahoma City. He never played for the Grizzlies after being changed from Miami to Memphis in the middle of his fourth season with the Heat.

The Lakers resigned from Troy Daniels on March 1 to open the place on the list occupied by Waiters, who impressed the team in a recent training. Daniels fought for a constant playing time in Los Angeles.

(© Copyright 2019 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).