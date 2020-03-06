Lady Gaga shares selfie with her stupid love Michael Polansky

There are no signs of a bad romance here.
Thursday, Lady Gaga gave her boyfriend Michael Polansky A thank you in social networks with an adorable selfie. Posing side by side during a recent romantic date, you can see the new couple sharing a sweet hug as they head to their destination.
As if the selfie couldn't be more beautiful, Gaga, who can be seen wearing pink hair and a fierce black cat's eye, made an epic reference to her new single "Stupid Love,quot; with her clever legend.
"I have a STUPID love," he wrote, along with a pink heart emoji.
The singer and CEO of "Shallow,quot; first caused rumors of romance in January, when Gaga was seen kissing a mysterious man at a New Year's Eve party. Then, they made public their fledgling relationship when he joined her in Miami before her AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night program. After confirming that they were an item, the couple packed in the PDA while sunbathing while resting on the balcony of their hotel.
"She is really in love with him!" A source tells E! News, adding that Gaga and Michael "are opposite of each other, which in general is a good thing for her." The source also made sure to mention that the graduate in applied mathematics and computer science is also capturing feelings for the Grammy winner: "He definitely cares a lot about Gaga."
Since making things official, Gaga has given a lot of love to her new boyfriend on Instagram, starting with a snapshot of both of her trip to Miami where you can see the singer of "Bad Romance,quot; sitting on her lap. She captioned the post, "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you are the best!"
Shortly after, he went to ‘Gram to give Michael a Valentine's greeting with another adorable selfie. "Happy Valentines Day!!" she wrote. "‘ Honey, do I have lipstick on? "#Valentines happy v-day to all my monsters !!! I love you !!! "
With a new love in the brain and his sixth studio album. Chromatic In April, Gaga seems ready to move on to the next chapter of her life. While sitting with Zane Lowe during her Beats One In the interview, the singer of "Edge of Glory,quot; shared that the inspiration for "Stupid Love,quot; emerged once she began accepting her past and channeling what she had learned from him.
"I mean, the first lines of Stupid Love are, & # 39; You're the one I've been waiting for / I have to stop crying & # 39; / No one will heal me if they don't open the door, / It's a little hard to believe, I have to have faith in me & # 39; "he said. "Like, it's right there … I'm pretty sure that when we all decide to be vulnerable, it's really scary, and I think it's very scary for a lot of people and there are all kinds of laws and constructions and things that have built everything to Around us."
As for what fans can expect from ChromaticGaga simply said: "We are definitely dancing."
