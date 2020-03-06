Lady Gaga shares selfie with her stupid love Michael Polansky

There are no signs of a bad romance here.

Thursday, Lady Gaga gave her boyfriend Michael Polansky A thank you in social networks with an adorable selfie. Posing side by side during a recent romantic date, you can see the new couple sharing a sweet hug as they head to their destination.

%MINIFYHTMLfb5f45c4b1409a3a1c5a86d0dbce557811% %MINIFYHTMLfb5f45c4b1409a3a1c5a86d0dbce557812%

As if the selfie couldn't be more beautiful, Gaga, who can be seen wearing pink hair and a fierce black cat's eye, made an epic reference to her new single "Stupid Love,quot; with her clever legend.

"I have a STUPID love," he wrote, along with a pink heart emoji.

The singer and CEO of "Shallow,quot; first caused rumors of romance in January, when Gaga was seen kissing a mysterious man at a New Year's Eve party. Then, they made public their fledgling relationship when he joined her in Miami before her AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night program. After confirming that they were an item, the couple packed in the PDA while sunbathing while resting on the balcony of their hotel.