Lady Gaga gets excited about her boyfriend Michael Polansky and posts a nice picture of them – "I have a stupid love,quot;

It seems that Lady Gaga could no longer be in love with her current boyfriend, Michael Polansky. The singer turned to social networks to talk about him, making it very clear that she is crazy about the man.

The celebrity published a selfie that presented her, the businessman and the investor himself, as the most beautiful couple there is!

In addition, in the caption, she told her many followers that she has a "stupid love,quot; for her boyfriend.

The two have been in a relationship at least since December when they were romantically linked for the first time.

It came after she had just broken up with audio engineer Dan Horton in October, so it seems she didn't fight at all to quit.

The sweet photo he posted on his Instagram page shows the happy couple hugging and showing their affection while they pose for the camera.

You can see the pop star looking directly at the camera while the businessman puts a sweet smile on his face for the shot.

As mentioned earlier, Gaga wrote in the legend of the photo that "I have a STUPID love," obviously overflowing with his relationship while referring to the title of his new single.

Speaking of which, she also promoted her new project in a separate publication the day before.

It was in the form of a funny video that shows Gaga and a friend painting a car with the words "Stupid Love,quot; and dancing to the rhythm of the music.

After doing that to the vehicle, friends go to a Taco Bell album while the song sounds loud!

"When you're so tired of working non-stop, you end up painting with your whip,quot; 💞️🤪🤦‍♀, "the artist wrote next to the clip.



