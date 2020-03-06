Lady Antebellum members help raise $ 373K for the tornado relief effort through the Tennessee Telethon

%MINIFYHTML4d349d5e26b8affbb4163df7c409f98711% %MINIFYHTML4d349d5e26b8affbb4163df7c409f98712%

WENN / Judy Eddy

Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley telephone to receive donations from viewers when CMT partners with the American Red Cross and the local NBC WSMV News 4 station for the fundraising broadcast.

Country music stars, included Dave Haywood Y Charles Kelley from Lady antebellum, helped the Tennessee Rebuilding Telethon to raise $ 373,000 (£ 286,912) for tornado relief efforts in Nashville.

Country Music Television (CMT) partnered with the American Red Cross and local NBC station WSMV News 4 for the fundraising broadcast on Thursday (March 5), with the singers of Need You Now who handle phones to receive donations from the viewers

A total of over $ 373,000 in total was raised, with generous donations from stars that include Rock boy, which contributed $ 50,000 (£ 38,460), and Big Machine Records executive Scott Borchetta, who sent $ 100,000 (£ 76,920).

After the event, CMT shared on social networks: "From the bottom of our hearts: Thank you very much to all who called, donated and volunteered on our Telethon Rebuilding Tennessee."

More than 20 people lost their lives when two tornadoes swept through Nashville on Tuesday morning, while buildings in the eastern part of the city suffered significant material damage.

Taylor Swift He previously donated $ 1 million (£ 770,000) to organizations that help clean up the effects of the natural disaster. Country Acts Dan + Shay Y Chris Young they have also promised cash for the relief effort while Kacey Musgraves He is donating the proceeds of an upcoming concert and the money raised from the sale of his clothes to the cause.